

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Rakuten Group, Inc. (RKUNF, 4755.T), a Japanese technology conglomerate, on Thursday reported a narrower loss for the first quarter, helped by a rise in revenue, compared to the prior year.



For the first quarter, net loss attributable to owners of the Company narrowed to 18.65 billion Japanese yen or 8.60 yen per share from 73.47 billion yen or 34.09 yen per share last year.



Income before income tax was 17.38 billion yen compared to a loss of 45.84 billion yen in the prior year.



EBITDA increased 36.2 percent to 108.79 billion yen from 79.89 billion yen last year.



Operating income was 30.39 billion yen compared to a loss of 15.44 billion yen a year earlier.



Quarterly revenue rose 14.4 percent to 643.58 billion yen from 562.70 billion yen, in the previous year.



The company maintained its fiscal 2026 outlook for high single-digit revenue growth compared with fiscal 2025, excluding its securities business due to market volatility, and said its dividend for the year remains undecided.



On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, shares of Rakuten Group closed Thursday's trading 1.02 percent lower at 760.50 yen.



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