NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a dual-use Defense Security platform company focused on non-kinetic effects, directed-energy technologies, electronic warfare and software-orchestrated defense systems, today provided an update regarding its NYSE American listing compliance and expected first quarter stockholders' equity.

On April 29, 2025, NUBURU received a Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE Regulation indicating that the company was not in compliance with Section 1003(a)(i) of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide (the "Company Guide"), which requires a company to maintain stockholders' equity of $2.0 million or more if it has reported losses from continuing operations or net losses in two of its three most recent fiscal years and on July 22, 2025, NYSE American notified NUBURU that it had accepted the company's plan outlining definitive actions that the company has taken or will take to regain compliance with NYSE American's continued listing standards (the "Compliance Plan") and granted a plan period through October 29, 2026.

NUBURU expects to report positive stockholders' equity in excess of such $2.0 million threshold in its upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

On May 12, 2026, in light of the reported stockholders' deficit of approximately $15.2 million as of December 31, 2025 and historical net losses, NUBURU received a subsequent notice from NYSE American indicating that the company was not in compliance with Section 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide, which requires a company to maintain stockholders' equity of $4.0 million or more if it has reported losses from continuing operations or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years. NYSE American is not requiring that a new compliance plan be provided with respect to such increased compliance threshold and the company will continue to operate against the Compliance Plan previously accepted by NYSE American.

Based on preliminary unaudited financial information, the Company expects to report stockholders' equity of approximately $3.2 million as of March 31, 2026, representing an improvement of approximately $18.4 million from year-end 2025.

Based on management's current plan, the Company expects to demonstrate compliance with the increased, $4 million NYSE American stockholders' equity requirement in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, subject to risks described in this release and incorporated by reference.

NYSE American notices do not have an immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock, which continues to trade on NYSE American under the symbol BURU with the designation of ".BC" to indicate that the company is not in compliance with continued listing requirements.

The expected stockholders' equity discussed in this release is preliminary and unaudited, is based on information available to management as of the date hereof, and remains subject to completion of the Company's financial closing procedures, final review, and risks described in this release and incorporated by reference. Actual results may differ materially from preliminary expectations.

About Nuburu, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Nuburu is executing a strategic transformation from a laser-technology company into a dual-use Defense Security platform provider. Through a combination of proprietary directed-energy technologies, non-kinetic defense capabilities, mission-critical software, and targeted industrial partnerships and acquisitions, Nuburu addresses high-value defense, security, and operational-resilience markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) the ability to meet applicable securities exchange listing standards; (2) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through foreclosure; (3) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategies; (4) inability to access sufficient capital; (5) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (8) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (9) other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

NUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net

Media Contact: press@nuburu.net

Website: www.nuburu.net