Trend Micro Incorporated: Trend Micro Reports Earnings Results for Q1 2026

Increase of 9% YoY in total company net sales*, driving U.S. $1.7 Billion in ARR** with operating margin exceeding plan at 21%

Increase of 50% YoY in TrendAI Vision One annual recurring revenue (ARR), contributing to total enterprise ARR surpassing U.S. $1.3 Billion**

Increase of 49% YoY in Digital Life Protection ARR, fueling consumer ARR of U.S. $372 Million**

TOKYO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704;TSE: 4704), the largest global cybersecurity company headquartered outside the U.S., today announced first-quarter 2026 financial earnings, ending March 31, 2026, with annual recurring revenue (ARR) exceeding U.S. $1.7 Billion, up 3% year-over-year (YoY)**.

Eva Chen, co-founder and CEO: "Q1 marked a defining moment for Trend Micro. With the launch of TrendAI and TrendLife, we have two purpose-built business units leading enterprise and consumer cybersecurity into the AI era, backed by partnerships with industry leaders like NVIDIA and Anthropic. With TrendAI and TrendLife, we're not only redefining how security is delivered in the age of AI, we're giving every customer and consumer the trusted partner they need to move boldly into what's next."

Trend Micro's enterprise AI cybersecurity business, TrendAI, delivered 50% YoY** Vision One ARR growth, driven by surging demand for AI security fueling platform adoption. As organizations accelerate their operational transformations, the US is leading global Vision One ARR, followed by Japan and then Germany, powering overall TrendAI ARR as it exceeds U.S. $1.3 Billion and grows at 4%**.

Channel adoption is amplifying this growth, with over 100 new strategic service providers standardizing Vision One. Now totaling over 290, TrendAI is realizing an 8x ARR multiplier per partner with the depth and breadth of the platform.

Trend's consumer business, TrendLife, declined 1% YoY in ARR** as the remaining impacts of payment processing challenges were realized. Positive momentum was seen through Q1, with churn rate recovering and ARPU increasing 2% YoY to U.S. $33.3. Fueling growth is Digital Life Protection, up 49% YoY and now representing 35% of total TrendLife ARR**.

Trend's incubation businesses, VicOne and Magna, continued to build momentum through Q1, establishing themselves in fast-growing AI markets. VicOne, focused on physical vehicle and robotic AI cybersecurity, continues to innovate and expand opportunities in the developing space. Magna is positioning itself as a leading systems integrator for AI deployments, building its ecosystem to become the partner of choice for large organizations in top AI-spending countries.

Kevin Simzer, COO: "We delivered a solid Q1, with disciplined execution and continued operating efficiencies driving margins to 21%, exceeding plan. The operational foundation we've built gives us confidence in our full-year plan. We will continue driving efficiency, investing in strategic growth across the business units, and delivering results that reflect the strength of Trend Micro."

For this quarter, Trend Micro posted consolidated net sales of 73,856 million Yen (or US $470 million, 156.92 JPY = 1USD). The company posted operating income of 15,558 million Yen (or US $99 million) and net income attributable to owners of the parent of 11,775 million Yen (or US $75 million) for the quarter.

The company does not revise expected consolidated results for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2026. Based on information currently available to the company, consolidated net sales for the year ending December 31, 2026 are expected to be 301,500 million Yen (or US $ 1,932 million, based on an exchange rate of 156 JPY = 1 USD). Operating income and net income attributable to owners of the parent company are expected to be 56,400 million Yen (or US $361 million) and 36,600 million Yen (or US $234 million), respectively.

Key business updates in Q1 2026

Innovative: Trend nurtures a culture of innovation to drive advancements across its cybersecurity platform.

Announced the new identity for its enterprise business: TrendAI. The new identity aligns with the company's focus on solving real-world security challenges as AI becomes foundational infrastructure and cyber risk is managed as a core business priority. The rebranded consumer business, TrendLife, will continue delivering the services that millions of consumers worldwide depend on.

Introduced ÆSIR, an AI-empowered security research platform that combines advanced automation with human expertise to proactively identify and remediate zero-day vulnerabilities in foundational AI infrastructure

Trend Micro subsidiary VicOne published new research on cyber incidents and held demonstrations with partners at CES.

Trusted: Trend is a trusted partner to the customers and communities that it serves.

Awarded over $1,000,000 to ethical hackers for discovering and disclosing 76 unique zero-day vulnerabilities at TrendAI Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) Pwn2Own event in Tokyo.

Published research revealing a growing gap between the pace of AI adoption and the maturity of governance and oversight frameworks designed to manage the risks.

Partnered with AI leaders including NVIDIA and Anthropic to improve resilience, advance vulnerability discovery, and enable customers to innovate with confidence while improving real-world business risk reduction.

Global: Trend has the most geographically diverse customers in the industry, with millions of sensors powering the TrendAI Vision One platform for superior attack surface risk management.

Published critical research papers on the AI threat landscape, warning of the mounting prevalence of AI-enabled emerging threats and concerns of cyber risk exposure from expanded attack surfaces.

Partnered with Cifas, the UK's leading fraud prevention service to deliver JustMe, a first of its kind mobile app designed to empowers UK consumers to protect their identities and fight back against online scams and fraud.

Named an Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, a high-performance alliance built to stay ahead on the track and in cybersecurity.

Trend Micro was awarded the following patents in Q1 2026:

Patent No. Issue Date Title 12518024 01/06/2026 Detection of weakness in binary codes 12526294 01/13/2025 Detection of suspicious uniform resource locators 12542797 02/03/2026 Analysis and prioritization of vulnerabilities of connected vehicles 12563013 02/24/2026 Locating a server in a computer network 12561438 02/24/2026 Generation and use of pseudo-malware for black box testing of cybersecurity systems 12581308 03/17/2026 Penetration testing of cellular network environments 12579202 03/17/2026 Alignment analysis for detecting misinformation in online content 12587565 03/24/2026 Multi-model detection of malicious url using its network

* Actual currency in Yen ** ARR at constant currency: 1USD= 155.95 yen

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information between people, governments, and enterprises.

Trend leverages security expertise and AI to protect more than 500,000 enterprises and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, endpoints, and devices worldwide. At the core is Trend Vision One, the only AI-powered enterprise cybersecurity platform that centralizes cyber risk exposure management and security operations, delivering layered protection across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. The unmatched threat intelligence delivered by Trend empowers organizations to proactively defend against hundreds of millions of threats every day. Proactive security starts here. TrendMicro.com

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated