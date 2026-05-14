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WKN: A41QK2 | ISIN: CNE1000075S4 | Ticker-Symbol: 1741
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 20:35
2,460 Euro
-4,65 % -0,120
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3002,50013:55
2,3002,44010:05
PR Newswire
14.05.2026 12:42 Uhr
143 Leser
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SANY Group: SANY Heavy Industry Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

Report Details Advances in Product Electrification, Environmental Management and ESG Governance

HONG KONG, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Heavy Industry (600031.SH, 06031.HK) recently released its 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining progress across ESG, innovation, low-carbon transition, talent development and social responsibility. In 2025, the company invested approximately US$724 million in R&D and US$39 million in environmental initiatives, while energy-efficient projects generated savings of US$10 million. The company also recorded measurable gains across a broad set of ESG metrics.

On the innovation front, R&D spending accounted for 5.79% of SANY's main business revenue in 2025, underpinned by the continued growth of the company's global research footprint and intellectual property portfolio. SANY continued to accelerate the electrification of its product portfolio in response to growing demand associated with the low-carbon transition. Sales of new energy products reached US$1.21 billion. The company also developed an intelligent construction machinery portfolio spanning excavators, mixer trucks, rollers, pavers and cranes. Featuring 5G remote control, unmanned operation and autonomous driving technologies, SANY's intelligent equipment has been deployed across smart mining, construction and other applications, supporting increasingly autonomous and intelligent operations.

In low-carbon and environmentally responsible operations, SANY established group-wide environmental, energy and ecological management systems, with 12 subsidiaries, representing 54.5% of the total, having obtained ISO 14001 certification. All subsidiaries obtained the required pollutant discharge permits, while wastewater, exhaust gas and facility noise levels met applicable standards. In addition, 22 subsidiaries now generate grid-connected power, with clean energy consumption reaching 77.37 million kilowatt-hours and accounting for 14.7% of the company's total energy use.

In talent development and social responsibility, SANY continued building employee support and professional development systems spanning the full employee lifecycle. Women accounted for 14.3% of senior management positions. In 2025, the company granted employee incentives totaling US$73.2 million and paid out US$46.5 million in medium- and long-term incentives awarded in prior years. It also delivered 4,841 vocational training sessions, with 94.6% employee participation, while maintaining an injury rate of 1.33 per thousand employees. The company organized 129 community and charitable initiatives during the year and donated more than US$3.13 million to social and philanthropic causes, bringing cumulative donations to more than US$50.4 million.

SANY said it continues integrating ESG principles into strategic planning, operational decision-making and daily operations to support long-term value creation for both shareholders and society.

For the full report, please visit: https://www.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2026/0429/2026042906156.pdf

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Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770994/5970760/SANY_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-heavy-industry-releases-2025-sustainability-report-302772274.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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