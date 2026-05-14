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WKN: A3CWGA | ISIN: US76119X1054 | Ticker-Symbol: 0RL0
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 17:25
8,450 Euro
-2,87 % -0,250
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
RESERVOIR MEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
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RESERVOIR MEDIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
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8,5508,95013:59
8,5508,95013:59
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Reservoir Media, Inc.: Reservoir Media to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results on May 28, 2026

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) ("Reservoir" or the "Company"), an award-winning independent music company, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2026 ended March 31, 2026, before market open on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Reservoir will host a conference call to discuss its results at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on the same day. A live audio webcast of Reservoir's fourth quarter and full year results discussion will be accessible under the Events and Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.reservoir-media.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived version of the Company's webcast will also be available on Reservoir's website.

Interested parties may also participate in the call using the registration link here. Once registered, participants will receive a webcast link to enter the event. Alternatively, participants may dial into the call using the following phone number: +1 201-389-0921 (Toll-free: 877-407-0989).

To access the call, please log in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call.

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, Abu Dhabi, and Mumbai. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir represents copyrights and master recordings including titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard's Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide's The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Music, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

Media Contact
Reservoir
Suzy Arrabito
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
sa@reservoir-media.com
www.reservoir-media.com

Investor Contact
Alpha IR Group
Jackie Marcus or Nathan Skown
RSVR@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Reservoir Media, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/reservoir-media-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2026-results-on-may-1166447

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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