

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has described the talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as 'great'.



Trump's response to reporters' questions after a nearly two-hour long high-stakes meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday was limited.



The White House said 'The two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy.'



U.S. media reports quoting the White House said Xi made clear China's opposition to the militarization of the Strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use. 'He expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China's dependence on the Strait in the future.'



A statement issued by China's foreign ministry said the two leaders agreed to a 'constructive strategic stable relationship' as the new orientation for bilateral relations over the next three years and beyond. This relationship should be characterized by cooperation, 'well-regulated competition,' and lasting stability even with 'manageable differences,' it added.



'I look forward to working together with you to set the course and steer the giant ship of China-U.S. relations, so as to make 2026 a historic, landmark year that opens up a new chapter in China-U.S. relations,' Chinese state media Xin Hua quoted the Chinese leader as saying.



It reported that Xi warned Trump of potential 'conflict' with the United States over Taiwan.



Earlier, Trump had received a spectacular welcome at the Great Hall of the People.



A number of business leaders, including Tesla's Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook and Nvidia's Jensen Huang, are accompanying Trump in China.



Addressing them in a separate meeting, Chinese Premier Li Qiang called to help develop a healthy relationship between the world's two largest economic major powers.



'Looking toward the future, China and the US are fully capable of - and should - continue to be friends and partners, achieving mutual success and shared prosperity,' he added.



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