

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation moderated in April, as initially estimated, revised data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 3.2 percent from 3.4 percent in March. The rate matched the estimate released on April 29.



Underlying inflation edged down to 2.8 percent, in line with estimate, from 2.9 percent in the previous month.



Meanwhile, EU harmonized inflation accelerated to 3.5 percent, as estimated, from 3.4 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained only 0.4 percent, compared to March's 1.2 percent increase. Similarly, the monthly increase in the harmonized index of consumer prices eased to 0.7 percent from 1.7 percent a month ago. Both monthly inflation figures matched estimates.



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