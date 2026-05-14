Nepra Foods Enters LOI with KUUK Water to Support Sustainable Beverage Expansion, Hospitality Distribution and E-Commerce Operations

Proposed partnership would be expected to integrate, if completed, with Nepra's pending Idaho bottling acquisition and support beverage infrastructure, fulfillment, and operational capabilities.

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company") a vertically integrated specialty food and beverage company, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with KUUK Water ("KUUK"), an Indigenous-owned (Iñupiaq Alaska Native) premium glacial and artesian water company. The LOI was completed on May 13, 2026.

Under the proposed non-exclusive Distribution and E-Commerce Management Agreement, Nepra would serve as a North American distribution, warehousing, fulfillment, and e-commerce partner for KUUK's aluminum bottled and canned water products. The proposed collaboration would be expected to integrate, if completed, with Nepra's previously announced pending acquisition of the Artesian Fusion bottling and co-packing facility in Lewiston, Idaho.

Nepra believes the proposed partnership aligns with the Company's broader vertical integration strategy by supporting the expansion of beverage manufacturing, fulfillment, logistics, and distribution capabilities designed to serve retail, hospitality, and institutional channels.

KUUK has demonstrated early commercial traction in Alaska through statewide placement in Fred Meyer stores, multiple Walmart locations, and strategic Indigenous partnership initiatives. According to KUUK, the company sold approximately 600,000 single-serve aluminum cans during its first full year of operations in Alaska and is currently pursuing expansion throughout the Pacific Northwest. This includes planned growth across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana; supported by existing relationships with Columbia Distributing, regional Indigenous partners, and institutional channels.

KUUK's business model includes a focus on sustainability and community initiatives. The company's sourcing and packaging model aligns with increasing regulatory and consumer demand for sustainable beverage alternatives across North America. KUUK also supports community initiatives through Kuugaq, its affiliated nonprofit organization, focused on water accessibility, sanitation, wellness, and Indigenous community support programs.

Billy Hogan, Chief Executive Officer of Nepra Foods, stated:

"We believe KUUK represents the type of mission-aligned premium brand that fits naturally within the infrastructure platform Nepra is building. Their demonstrated retail traction, hospitality expansion strategy, sustainability-focused positioning, and community initiatives align closely with the long-term direction Nepra is pursuing."

Joseph Warren, President and Founder of KUUK Water, commented:

"Expanding into the Pacific Northwest is something we've been working toward with real intention. Nepra shares our belief that business can be a force for good in the communities we serve, and that kind of alignment doesn't come along every day. We're thrilled to partner with Nepra and extend our reach across the Western United States. Doing good things with good people is something we say internally every day - and we truly believe we've found those people in Nepra."

Key Highlights of the Proposed Partnership

Proposed non-exclusive North American distribution and fulfillment partnership for KUUK products

Nepra expected to manage warehousing, logistics coordination, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce operations

Potential integration with Nepra's pending Lewiston, Idaho bottling and co-packing acquisition, if completed

KUUK achieved approximately 600,000 units sold during its first full year in Alaska

Existing KUUK retail placements include Fred Meyer and Walmart locations

Expansion initiatives include hospitality, tribal gaming, casino resort, tourism, and institutional distribution opportunities across the Pacific Northwest

The LOI remains non-binding and is subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, required third-party approvals, and other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed partnership will be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods Inc. is a vertically integrated food and beverage company focused on specialty ingredients, functional nutrition, and scalable wellness infrastructure. Through a portfolio of proprietary products, manufacturing capabilities, and strategic partnerships, the Company develops and supports consumer brands across multiple health and wellness categories. Nepra is pursuing a vertical integration strategy designed to expand operational capabilities, diversify revenue streams, and support long-term growth. For more information, visit www.neprafoods.com.

About KUUK Water

KUUK Water is an Indigenous-owned Alaska Native (Iñupiaq) premium water company offering glacial and artesian water products packaged in recyclable aluminum bottles and cans. Through its affiliated nonprofit organization, Kuugaq, the company supports initiatives focused on water accessibility, sanitation, wellness, and Indigenous community development. For more information, visit www.kuukwater.com.

Media Contact & Investor Contact

Kim Mayo

Email: investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations

Toll-Free: 844-566-1917

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/nepra-foods-enters-loi-with-kuuk-water-to-support-sustainable-beverage-e-1166801