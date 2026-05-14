Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies Joins Utah Petroleum Association

Membership supports Aduro's expanding petroleum applications program focused on paraffinic crude upgrading and supports engagement with Uinta Basin producers, refiners, and midstream operators

LONDON, Ontario, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced that it has joined the Utah Petroleum Association ("UPA"), the statewide trade association representing companies involved in all aspects of Utah's oil and gas industry. The membership supports Aduro's efforts to expand its work in paraffinic crude upgrading, an application area directly relevant to the Uinta Basin's distinctive "yellow wax" and "black wax" feedstocks.

The Uinta Basin is one of North America's most recognized regions for paraffinic crude production, with output that today requires insulated transport, reheating infrastructure, and selective refinery acceptance due to the feedstock's high wax content. Founded in 1958, UPA represents producers, refiners, midstream operators, and service providers across Utah's oil and natural gas value chain. Membership provides Aduro with the opportunity to engage directly with stakeholders, including operating companies whose insight will inform how HCT can potentially be integrated within the Uinta Basin ecosystem.

"Joining the Utah Petroleum Association supports our efforts to advance our petroleum applications program from laboratory validation toward structured, pilot-scale engagement with industry," said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro. "UPA's membership base reflects the full Uinta Basin value chain and gives Aduro the opportunity to present the potential benefits of HCT for paraffinic crude upgrading while deepening our understanding of the transport, handling and refinery compatibility considerations associated with waxy crude streams. Solidifying industry relationships now positions Aduro to evaluate, alongside operators, where HCT can deliver the greatest commercial impact."

"We're pleased to welcome Aduro Clean Technologies to UPA," said Rikki Hrenko-Browning, President of the Utah Petroleum Association. "Innovation in how we move and process Utah's waxy crudes has real implications for the competitiveness of our basin. We are excited for Aduro to explore pilot opportunities here in Utah."

Aduro's UPA membership follows several recent advancements in the Company's petroleum applications program. These include a continuation-in-part patent application filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office seeking to extend Hydrochemolytic Technology intellectual property protection to the upgrading of highly paraffinic crude oils, and the appointment of Scott Smith, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., as Program Director, Petroleum Technology Solutions. Recent bench-scale testing on Uinta Basin yellow wax and black wax feedstocks demonstrated that HCT processing reduced wax content of treated crude, and that the treated crude remained stable at ambient conditions - a result that, if reproduced at scale, would directly address long-standing transport and refinery compatibility constraints associated with waxy crude production.

Paraffinic crude upgrading represents a further demonstration of HCT's applicability across distinct feedstock chemistries, alongside the Company's existing programs in waste plastics upcycling, heavy bitumen upgrading, and renewable oils. Through its UPA membership, Aduro intends to engage with operators in the Uinta Basin and across Utah to evaluate how HCT may fit within existing production, transport, and processing infrastructure, including approaches that could reduce reliance on heated logistics and expand refinery access for paraffinic crude streams.

About the Utah Petroleum Association

The Utah Petroleum Association (UPA) is a Utah-based, statewide petroleum trade association representing companies involved in all aspects of Utah's oil and gas industry. Founded in 1958, UPA exists to serve its member companies and advance the responsible development of Utah's natural resources and the manufacture of fuels that drive Utah's economy. UPA's work spans regulatory advocacy, government affairs, public outreach, member networking, and industry information. More at www.utahpetroleum.org

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development / Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

Jon Ekstrom, Communications Lead

jekstrom@utahpetroleum.org

+1 720 936 2393

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President

aduro@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: statements regarding Aduro's petroleum applications program; the potential application of Hydrochemolytic Technology ("HCT") for paraffinic crude upgrading; anticipated engagement with members of the Utah Petroleum Association; the evaluation of pilot opportunities and industry collaborations; the ability of HCT to integrate into existing production, transport, refining, and processing infrastructure; the potential to reduce reliance on heated logistics and expand refinery access for paraffinic crude streams; the interpretation and implications of recent bench-scale testing results; the advancement of the Company's intellectual property portfolio; and the continued development, validation, scale-up, and commercialization of HCT.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding: the technical performance and scalability of HCT; the applicability of laboratory and bench-scale results to future pilot or commercial operations; the continued availability of industry partners and engagement opportunities; the ability of the Company to advance its petroleum applications program; the ability to secure future commercial opportunities and strategic relationships; the continued development and protection of the Company's intellectual property portfolio; and the stability of regulatory, market, and economic conditions supporting development and commercialization activities.

These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the risk that laboratory or bench-scale results may not be replicated at pilot or commercial scale; challenges associated with scaling up the Company's technology; operational and technical risks; changes in market conditions, commodity prices, or industry adoption; the availability of funding and resources; the ability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights; the availability and willingness of partners to participate in future collaborations or pilot programs; changes in applicable laws and regulations; and other factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Aduro undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





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