

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Positive sentiment generated by the strong earnings updates from the corporate sector as well as the AI momentum eclipsed the pain created by the war-led spike in crude oil prices and a potentially hawkish monetary policy action.



Wall Street Futures are trading with modest gains amidst President Trump's visit to China as well as the renewed strength in the tech sector. Benchmarks in Europe are trading in the green zone. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies has edged up. Bond yields mostly eased.



Crude oil benchmarks are trading just above the flatline. Gold has edged down. Cryptocurrencies are trading deep in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 50,078.80, up 0.78% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,467.00, up 0.31% Germany's DAX at 24,473.35, up 1.54% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,373.11, up 0.46% France's CAC 40 at 8,073.70, up 0.82% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,920.75, up 1.02% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 62,673.00, down 0.95% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,640.70, up 0.12% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,177.92, down 1.52% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,389.04, up 0.00% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,981.41, up 1.75%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 98.53, up 0.03% EUR/USD at 1.1707, down 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.3515, down 0.04% USD/JPY at 157.93, up 0.05% AUD/USD at 0.7241, down 0.32% USD/CAD at 1.3719, up 0.07%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.455%, down 0.42% Germany at 3.0720%, down 1.19% France at 3.844%, down 1.08% U.K. at 5.0400%, down 0.57% Japan at 2.635%, up 1.46%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $105.67, up 0.04%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $101.12, up 0.10%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,704.01, down 0.06%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $87.67, down 1.90%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $79,508.21, down 1.58% Ethereum at $2,259.39, down 2.08% BNB at $671.80, down 1.34% XRP at $1.43, down 1.71% Solana at $90.94, down 4.14%



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