Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Vom Explorer zur Gelddruckmaschine? Dieser Goldwert zündet gerade die nächste Stufe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886105 | ISIN: US5950171042 | Ticker-Symbol: MCP
Tradegate
14.05.26 | 15:09
82,33 Euro
-0,28 % -0,23
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,1282,3915:35
82,1082,4015:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Microchip Technology Inc.: New EX-423 Evacuated Miniature Crystal Oscillator for Critical Timing in Low- and Battery-Powered Applications

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced the EX: 423 Evacuated Miniature Crystal Oscillator (EMXO), a compact, low-power timing solution designed for applications that demand high stability, accuracy and long-term reliability. Building on the company's EX-421 portfolio, the EX-423 delivers high RF performance in a low-profile 13 mm x 13 mm package for space- and power-constrained designs.

Ruggedized for demanding environments, the EX-423 is sealed in an ultra-high vacuum designed to provide optimal thermal insulation and help improve frequency stability. Its quartz crystal uses a four-point mount to enhance shock survivability and reduce g-sensitivity, making it well suited for GPS/GNSS tracking, military radios, medical devices, Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic systems, test and measurement equipment and satellite communications.

"When developing the EX-423, we focused on the key parameters designers use to evaluate high-performance reference oscillators," said Randy Brudzinski, corporate vice president of Microchip's frequency and time systems business unit. "Delivering this level of performance in a rugged, small footprint helps customers simplify designs without compromising timing accuracy."

The EX-423 combines ultra-low phase noise with tight temperature control, strong short-term stability (Allan deviation), fast warm-up, and long-term frequency stability. Operating over a standard 10-20?MHz frequency range, the device consumes 1W during warm-up and as little as 0.2W at +25?°C in steady state, helping extend battery life while maintaining a clean, stable reference under specified operating conditions.

Microchip offers an extensive portfolio of clock and timing systems from miniature component oscillators to small plug-in timing server cards to multi-rack time scale systems. Recognized as a contributor to the world's time, Microchip's timing solutions are trusted, reliable and resilient. For more information, visit Microchip's Clock and Timing Systems web page

Pricing and Availability

The EX-423 EMXO is now available for purchase. For more information, technical or sales support please reach out to a Microchip Sales Representative or email: VOP-Support@microchip.com

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):
• Application image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/55251594248/sizes/l

About Microchip Technology:
Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com

Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact:
Kim Dutton
480-792-4386
kim.dutton@microchip.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.