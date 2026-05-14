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WKN: A41X7A | ISIN: US14146R7008 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQX:CDIX) a publicly traded healthcare services holding company focused on orthopedic, spine, and pain management platforms, today announced that the Company will host an investor conference call to discuss its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 11:00 am ET.

The Company will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, prior to the call on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 204811. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3131/53976

An online archive of the webcast will be available at the above webcast link. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until Tuesday, June 2, 2026, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use access code 53976 to access the replay.

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a publicly traded healthcare services holding company focused on building a regional and national platform in orthopedic, spine, and pain management markets. Through its operating subsidiaries, including Nova Ortho and Spine, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of services including diagnostics, interventional pain management, surgical coordination, and specialty care.

The Company's strategy is centered on disciplined capital deployment, operational efficiency, and scalable growth through acquisitions and strategic partnerships within highly fragmented healthcare markets.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations
investorrelations@cardifflexington.com
(800) 628-2100 ext. 705

or

IMS Investor Relations
cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cardiff-lexington-to-report-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-1166790

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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