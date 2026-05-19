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WKN: A41X7A | ISIN: US14146R7008 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQX:CDIX) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "We continue to strengthen and expand our network of Nova Ortho and Spine locations to support growing patient demand with a focus on more high value procedures, and we remain confident in our ability to build a scalable platform through organic growth and acquisitions that deliver exceptional outcomes for patients. Furthermore, our recent upgrade to the OTCQX market represents an important step in increasing our visibility and credibility among institutional investors as we execute our strategic initiatives to enhance our access to working capital and drive sustainable, long-term growth and shareholder value."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenue was $2.2 million compared with $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in revenue is mainly attributable to a decrease in surgical procedures in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Gross profit was $1.3 million, or 59.3% of total revenue, compared with $1.8 million, or 63.1% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2025.

Total operating expenses increased to $1.8 million compared with $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily related to share based compensation of $664,000 in the first quarter of 2026, compared with no share based compensation in the first quarter of 2025. SG&A expense was $1.2 million, or 52.4% of revenue in the first quarter of 2026, compared with $1.3 million, or 43.9% of revenue in the first quarter of 2025.

Loss from continuing operations was $511,000, or (23.0%) of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2026, compared with income from continuing operations of $544,000, or 18.7% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2025.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2026 was $3.1 million compared with net loss of $451,000 in the first quarter of 2025. Included in net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was interest expense of $1.9 million compared with interest expense of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in interest expense is primarily attributable to the increase in initial and incremental fees charged on the number of existing purchases and claims under the Company's line of credit.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, which excludes interest expense, was $164,000 compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $546,000 in the first quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet

Cash totaled $684,000 as of March 31, 2026.

Total assets increased 4.1% to $30.3 million as of March 31, 2026.

Conference Call

Cardiff Lexington will hold a conference call and webcast for investors today, May 19, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 204811. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3131/53976

An online archive of the webcast will be available at the above webcast link. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until Tuesday, June 2, 2026, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use access code 53976 to access the replay.

-----

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a publicly traded healthcare services holding company focused on building a regional and national platform in orthopedic, spine, and pain management markets. Through its operating subsidiaries, including Nova Ortho and Spine, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of services including diagnostics, interventional pain management, surgical coordination, and specialty care.

The Company's strategy is centered on disciplined capital deployment, operational efficiency, and scalable growth through acquisitions and strategic partnerships within highly fragmented healthcare markets.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cardiff Lexington Corporation prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to GAAP disclosures, this document contains financial information and measures considered to be "non-GAAP". These non-GAAP measures can be used in order to gain a more complete and accurate understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute to GAAP financial measures.

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations
investorsrelations@cardifflexington.com
(800) 628-2100 ext. 705

or

IMS Investor Relations
cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026, AND 2025

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2026

2025

Total revenue

$

2,222,280

$

2,915,567

Total cost of sales

904,225

1,075,034

Gross profit

1,318,055

1,840,533

Operating expenses

Depreciation expense

593

3,365

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

0

12,593

Stock compensation expense

664,196

0

Selling, general and administrative

1,164,425

1,280,641

Total operating expenses

1,829,214

1,296,599

(Loss) income from continuing operations

(511,159

)

543,934

Other (expense) income:

Other income (expense)

10,081

(1,597

)

Loss from issuance/change in value of derivative liability

(668,821

)

0

Interest expense

(1,910,737

)

(993,114

)

Amortization of debt discounts

(11,438

)

0

Total other expense

(2,580,915

)

(994,711

)

Net loss

$

(3,092,074

)

$

(450,777

)

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF MARCH 31, 2026, AND DECEMBER 31, 2025

March 31,

December 31,

2026

2025

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

683,507

$

318,535

Accounts receivable, net

22,890,899

22,070,954

Prepaid and other current assets

282,747

203,876

Total current assets

23,857,153

22,593,365

Property and equipment, net

2,360

2,953

Land

540,000

540,000

Goodwill

5,666,608

5,666,608

Right of use - assets

155,237

214,858

Due from related party

4,979

4,979

Other assets

64,371

64,182

Total assets

$

30,290,708

$

29,086,945

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND DEFICIENCY IN STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT)/EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expense

$

1,779,073

$

1,760,765

Accrued expenses - related parties

237,277

4,645,826

Accrued interest

730,866

707,574

Right of use - operating lease liability

143,937

178,524

Notes payable - current portion

50,745

125,774

Notes payable related parties - current portion

1,085,703

1,085,703

Line of credit

18,922,173

17,209,908

Convertible notes payable, net of debt discounts of $815,228 and $131,705,
respectively

279,772

118,295

Derivative liability

1,129,345

0

Total current liabilities

24,358,891

25,832,369

Other liabilities

Operating lease liability - long term

17,366

42,976

Notes payable

137,934

138,773

Notes payable related parties

116,667

0

Total liabilities

24,630,858

26,014,118

Mezzanine equity

Redeemable Series N Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares
authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 1,068,004 and 1,037,311
shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025,
respectively

0

3,802,010

Redeemable Series X Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 5,000,000 shares
authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00; 449,117 and 438,388
shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025,
respectively

1,783,394

1,740,478

Total Mezzanine Equity

1,783,394

5,542,488

Stockholders' (deficit)/equity

Series F-1 Preferred Stock - 50,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value,
stated value $4.00, 3,875 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026
and December 31, 2025

15,500

15,500

Series L Preferred Stock - 400,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value,
stated value $4.00, 319,493 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026
and December 31, 2025

1,277,972

1,277,972

Series N Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares
authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 1,068,004 and 1,037,311
shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025,
respectively

3,924,782

0

Series Y Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 1,500,000 shares authorized,
$0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 1,094,354 and 1,067,878 shares
issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31 2025,
respectively

4,377,413

4,271,512

Common Stock; 300,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value;
15,167,350 and 13,701,698 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026
and December 31, 2025, respectively

15,167

13,702

Additional paid-in capital

77,453,073

72,021,848

Unearned stock compensation

(331,938

)

(579,215

)

Accumulated deficit

(82,855,513

)

(79,490,980

)

Total stockholders' equity/(deficit)

3,876,456

(2,469,661

)

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity

$

30,290,708

$

29,086,945

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2026, AND 2025
(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) before discontinued operations (a GAAP financial measure) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP financial measures)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025

EBITDA (1)

Net loss before discontinued operations

$

(3,092,074

)

$

(450,777

)

Add:

Interest

1,910,737

993,114

Taxes

0

0

Depreciation

593

3,365

Amortization

11,438

0

EBITDA (1)

$

(1,169,306

)

$

545,702

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

EBITDA

$

(1,169,306

)

$

545,702

Add:

Derivative loss upon issuance and changes in the liability

668,821

0

Stock compensation expense for shares issued

664,196

0

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

163,711

$

545,702

Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs (3)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

163,711

$

545,702

Add:

Scaling and restructuring costs for business growth

14,762

0

Acquisition related costs

79,153

56,635

Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs (3)

$

257,626

$

602,337

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Earnings Before Interest, Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of EBITDA plus non-recurring and non-cash charges.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of Adjusted EBITDA plus other non-recurring costs.

SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cardiff-lexington-announces-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-1167971

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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