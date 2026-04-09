OTC Markets Group Welcomes Cardiff Lexington Corporation to OTCQX

NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQX: CDIX), a publicly traded healthcare services holding company focused on orthopedic, spine, and pain management platforms, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cardiff Lexington Corporation upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Cardiff Lexington Corporation begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CDIX." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "Joining the OTCQX Best Market is an important next step on our Company's path to listing our stock on a major U.S. exchange, and a reflection of our commitment to the highest standards of financial disclosure and corporate governance. OTCQX provides us with a premier platform to engage with a broader base of U.S. investors, increase our visibility in the marketplace, and deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a publicly traded healthcare services holding company focused on building a regional and national platform in orthopedic, spine, and pain management markets. Through its operating subsidiaries, including Nova Ortho and Spine, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of services including diagnostics, interventional pain management, surgical coordination, and specialty care.

The Company's strategy is centered on disciplined capital deployment, operational efficiency, and scalable growth through acquisitions and strategic partnerships within highly fragmented healthcare markets.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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Media Contact:

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