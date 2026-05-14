Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) (the "Company" or "Visionary") is pleased to announce that The Quaternary Group Limited ("QGL" or the "Quaternary Group"), a British Virgin Islands company controlled by Mr. Ross Jennings, has become a significant shareholder of the Company, holding approximately 10.36% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Visionary on a partially diluted basis.

Max Porterfield, President and CEO of Visionary, commented: "I'm very pleased to welcome The Quaternary Group as a significant strategic shareholder of Visionary. Ross Jennings and the Quaternary Group have a well-earned reputation for backing high-conviction critical-minerals stories with patient, long-term capital, and I view their increased commitment as a strong endorsement of our flagship Point Leamington gold-copper-zinc-silver deposit and the broader portfolio we are advancing across Newfoundland, Manitoba and New Brunswick. I'm very grateful for the support the Quaternary Group has provided the Company as we continue to unlock value for all shareholders."

Ross Jennings of The Quaternary Group Limited commented: "Visionary Copper and Gold Mines offers a rare combination of scale, grade and jurisdiction at an extremely attractive valuation. The Point Leamington deposit sits in one of the richest VMS and gold districts in Canada and benefits from an experienced management team with a clear path to value creation. We are pleased to increase our position in Visionary and look forward to supporting the Company's growth as it advances its portfolio of base and precious metals projects in established Canadian mining jurisdictions."

On May 7, 2026, the Quaternary Group acquired an additional 100,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.72 per Share, for total consideration of $72,000, through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Acquisition"). Following the Acquisition, the Quaternary Group beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, 1,774,834 common shares and 666,667 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of Visionary, representing approximately 7.75% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and, assuming the exercise of the Warrants, approximately 10.36% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, the Quaternary Group beneficially owned 1,674,834 common shares and 666,667 Warrants, representing approximately 7.31% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 9.93% on a partially diluted basis. Each Warrant is exercisable at $1.10 per common share until December 18, 2027.

The Quaternary Group has reported that the securities are held for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, the Quaternary Group may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of its existing or additional securities, or continue to hold the securities currently held. The Quaternary Group currently has no other plans or intentions of the type contemplated by Item 5 of Form 62-103F1.

Early Warning Disclosure

This news release is being issued in part to satisfy the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"). Mr. Jennings, through the Quaternary Group, filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") in respect of the Acquisition dated May 11, 2026. A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by contacting the Quaternary Group at the address noted below.

The head office of Visionary is located at 1100 - 1199 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3T5. The Quaternary Group is a British Virgin Islands company with an address c/o 26 Queen Astrid Park, Singapore 266831.

About The Quaternary Group Limited

The Quaternary Group Limited is a family office controlled by Mr. Ross Jennings. The Quaternary Group invests with a long-term, strategic perspective in resource and critical-minerals companies positioned to play a meaningful role in the global energy transition. The Quaternary Group is also a significant shareholder of other publicly listed Canadian resource issuers.

About Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQB: VCGMF) is advancing its portfolio of base and precious metals rich deposits located in established Canadian mining jurisdictions. The focus of the portfolio is highlighted by the 100% owned Pt. Leamington Deposit in Newfoundland, located in one of the richest VMS and Gold Districts in Canada. The Company prepared a pit constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.0 Mt grading 2.5 g/t AuEq for 402 koz AuEq (145.7 koz gold, 60.0 Mlb copper, 153.5 Mlb zinc, 2.0 Moz silver, 1.5 Mlb lead), a pit constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.7 Mt grading 2.24 g/t AuEq for 986.5 koz AuEq (354.8 koz gold, 110.2 Mlb copper, 527.3 Mlb zinc, 6.2 Moz silver, 7.0 Mlb lead) and an out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7 Mt grading 3.06 g/t AuEq for 168.5 koz AuEq (65.4 koz gold, 13.3 Mlb copper, 102.9 Mlb zinc, 1.4 Moz Ag, 2.6 Mlb lead) (see news release dated October 25, 2021). Additionally the Company is permitting the Rainbow deposit at its rich VMS Pine Bay Project located near existing infrastructure in the Flin Flon Mining District. The Company prepared an indicated mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 3.44 Mt grading 3.59% CuEq for 272.4 Mlb CuEq (238.3 Mlb Cu, 56.9 Mlb Zn, 37.6 koz Au, 692.8 koz Ag, 2.3 Mlb Pb), an inferred mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 1.28 Mt grading 2.95% CuEq containing 83.4 Mlb CuEq (72.1 Mlb Cu, 19.5 Mlb Zn, 11.1 koz Au, 222.2 Koz Ag, 0.8 Mlb Pb) and an inferred mineral resource at the Pine Bay deposit of 1.0 Mt grading 2.62% Cu containing 58.1 Mlb Cu (see news release dated July 10, 2023). Additionally, the portfolio includes the Nash Creek Project located in the VMS rich Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick. A 2018 PEA generates a strong economic return with a pre-tax IRR of 34.1% (25.2% post-tax) and NPV8% of $230 million ($128 million post-tax) at $1.25 Zinc (see news release dated May 14, 2018).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete the proposed drill program and the timing and amount of expenditures. Except as required under applicable securities laws, Visionary does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

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Source: Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.