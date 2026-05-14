

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation accelerated further in April to the highest level in more than two years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.7 percent year-over-year in April, slightly faster than March's increase of 3.6 percent. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since January 2024, when prices rose 4.1 percent.



Inflation based on housing and utilities accelerated to 8.1 percent from 7.2 percent, and that on transportation rose to 3.8 percent from 2.8 percent amid higher prices for diesel and petrol. Prices for clothing and footwear were 7.9 percent more expensive, though slower than the 9.0 percent surge in March.



Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 2.0 percent from 2.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.5 percent versus a 1.6 percent rise in March.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose at a stable pace of 3.6 percent yearly in April, as estimated. Monthly, the HICP moved up 0.5 percent.



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