Tealium Inc.: Tealium Launches Audience Discovery for Snowflake as a Native App to Power Real-Time Customer Activation

Joint customers can build, govern, and activate audiences in real time - directly within Snowflake, without moving data

San Diego, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium today announced it has launched Tealium Audience Discovery for Snowflake . The solution, a Snowflake Native App, enables joint customers to build, govern, and activate audiences directly within their Snowflake environment - eliminating data movement and accelerating time to insight.

Now, data teams can ensure more accurate, ready-to-activate audiences, so they can get their campaigns in front of customers quickly, without losing control over the underlying data or ripping or replacing their stack.

"The data cloud is the brain of your customer operations; Tealium is the nervous system," said Mike Anderson, CTO and Co-Founder of Tealium. "One of the most critical challenges for modern organizations in today's AI era is turning intelligence into action in the moments that matter. Unlike standard reverse-ETL vendors that stop at simply loading an audience into a destination after the fact, Tealium's customer data orchestration platform supercharges the entire data lifecycle. By fueling Snowflake with high-quality data collection, we enable the best of all worlds: fueling the customer data warehouse with the best data available, in-the-moment orchestration for real-time customer experiences, and efficient batch delivery via reverse-ETL leveraging the customer data warehouse."

Tealium and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, are working together to help joint customers unify data activation and analytics in a single governed environment. By combining Snowflake's secure, scalable platform with Tealium's real-time orchestration capabilities, organizations can move from insight to action faster and deliver more personalized customer engagement at scale.

"Using applications natively in Snowflake can be transformative for organizations looking to activate their data in real time," said Luke Ambrosetti, Industry Principal, AI Solutions - Marketing, Snowflake. "With Tealium's Audience Discovery for Snowflake, customers gain greater flexibility to create, manage, and operationalize audiences directly within their Snowflake environment, while maintaining their security and governance controls."

Historically, teams have been dependent on lengthy processes to extract and format data for campaigns, which can take days or weeks. Tealium Audience Discovery for Snowflake provides a self-service environment for all teams, all while maintaining robust governance controls.

Additional solution benefits include:

Three Flexible Creation Paths: Empower every team member to build audiences using natural language via Snowflake Cortex; an intuitive point-and-click interface for marketers; or an AI-assisted SQL editor for complex data analysis.

Empower every team member to build audiences using natural language via Snowflake Cortex; an intuitive point-and-click interface for marketers; or an AI-assisted SQL editor for complex data analysis. Built-In Precision & Validation: Before launching, teams can validate audiences using live histograms, dataset previews, and refresh history to ensure the "size and shape" of the data matches campaign goals.

Before launching, teams can validate audiences using live histograms, dataset previews, and refresh history to ensure the "size and shape" of the data matches campaign goals. Dual Activation Modes: Users can choose the best path for their use case within a single platform. Use reverse-ETL for scheduled batch updates or real-time orchestration when immediate customer engagement is required.

Users can choose the best path for their use case within a single platform. Use reverse-ETL for scheduled batch updates or real-time orchestration when immediate customer engagement is required. Zero-Copy Governance: Because the app runs natively in Snowflake, data remains in place, allowing organizations to maintain control using Snowflake's native security, roles, and audit capabilities.

As a Snowflake Native App, Tealium Audience Discovery runs directly within the customer's Snowflake account, allowing organizations to bring activation closer to their data. By eliminating the need for data movement or duplication, teams can reduce operational overhead, improve data accuracy, and accelerate time to value.The Tealium Audience Discovery for Snowflake app will be available globally on the Snowflake Marketplace in Q2.

Snowflake Marketplace helps companies expand what's possible with data and AI through third-party data, apps and AI products. With on-platform purchasing and immediate access to data products, Snowflake Marketplace lowers integration costs and streamlines procurement processes. By delivering data, apps and AI products directly to the customers' data, providers deliver a superior customer experience and see accelerated revenue growth and increased margins. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy third-party products to accelerate your analytics, app development and AI initiatives, click here .

The Snowflake Native App Framework enables developers to build applications using Snowflake's core functionalities, distribute them globally on Snowflake Marketplace, and deploy them within a customer's Snowflake account. To learn more about the Snowflake Native App Framework and how to become a Snowflake partner, click here .

Learn more about the Tealium Audience Discovery for Snowflake Native App .

To keep up with the latest company news, visit Tealium's Newsroom .

About Tealium

Tealium delivers trusted data for AI at enterprise scale with its leading customer data orchestration platform. As the foundational data layer, Tealium delivers a hybrid customer data platform (CDP) built for both composable architectures and real-time activation, including intelligent data streaming, a context engine, enterprise tag management, and a robust API Hub. Its turnkey integration ecosystem connects seamlessly with leading data clouds and technology providers, including more than 1,300 prebuilt integrations and a growing AI Partner Ecosystem. By delivering real-time, contextual, enriched, and consented data, Tealium helps enterprises accelerate AI performance, improve operational efficiency, and power customer experiences in the moments that matter. More than 850 global businesses trust Tealium to deliver their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .







Natalie Passarelli Tealium Inc. 3129650210 natalie.passarelli@tealium.com