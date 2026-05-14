FatPipe Networks: FatPipe, Inc. Receives Analyst Coverage with Price Targets Ranging from $6 to $12 Per Share

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc., a multiple patent holder and pioneer in secure software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and cybersecurity solutions, today announced continued expansion of independent analyst coverage from multiple investment research firms focused on the small-cap and technology sectors.

Recent analyst reports covering FatPipe include:

Zacks Small-Cap Research with a published valuation target of $6 per share

D. Boral Capital with a published valuation target of $8 per share

Northland Securities with a published valuation target of $12 per share.

The analyst report summaries are available at the respective firm's websites.

The analyst coverage reflects increasing institutional awareness of FatPipe's differentiated position in converged networking and cybersecurity infrastructure markets, particularly its integrated "single-stack" architecture combining SD-WAN, network security, traffic optimization, and centralized orchestration.

FatPipe believes the independent research reports recognize several strategic strengths of the Company, including:

Growing demand for secure edge networking and SASE infrastructure

Expansion opportunities within enterprise, government, healthcare, and education sectors

The Company's software-driven recurring revenue opportunities

Operational leverage potential as scale increases

The differentiated economics of FatPipe's integrated networking and cybersecurity platform compared to multi-vendor architectures

"These independent analyst reports reflect growing recognition of FatPipe's technology platform, market opportunity, and long-term strategic positioning," said Ragula Bhaskar, Chief Executive Officer of FatPipe. "As enterprises continue consolidating networking and cybersecurity functions into unified platforms, we believe FatPipe is well-positioned to address the increasing demand for secure, resilient, and cost-efficient infrastructure solutions."

FatPipe's platform portfolio includes SD-WAN, SASE, WAN optimization, cybersecurity, orchestration, and centralized network management technologies designed to improve reliability, security, and operational efficiency across distributed enterprise environments.

The Company noted that analyst price targets and opinions are solely those of the issuing firms and analysts and do not represent guidance or forecasts by FatPipe management.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in FatPipe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow enterprises and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe offers a single-stack networking and cybersecurity platform backed by 13 U.S. patents related to multipath and software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold through more than 200 resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

Company Contact

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-inc.-nasdaq-fatn-receives-analyst-coverage-with-price-tar-1166811