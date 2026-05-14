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WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
14.05.26 | 15:30
392,80 Euro
+1,08 % +4,20
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Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
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388,90390,0017:04
388,80389,9017:04
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 16:50 Uhr
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Rockwell Automation Strengthens Climate Commitment With Science Based Targets Initiative Net-Zero Targets Validation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Rockwell's net-zero science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a globally recognized authority on corporate climate action.

Rockwell's net-zero commitment

Rockwell is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by FY2050.

Near-term target:

Rockwell is committed to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 55% by FY2033 from the FY2024 base year. The company also commits to reducing absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 33% within the same timeframe.

Long-term target:

Rockwell is committed to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 90% by FY2050 from a FY2024 base year. The company also commits to reducing absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 90% within the same timeframe.

About the SBTi and Rockwell's journey

The SBTi is a corporate climate action organization that develops standards, tools, and guidance that allow companies to set GHG emissions reductions targets in line with what is needed to reach net-zero by 2050. With this guidance, Rockwell is taking meaningful steps to reduce its environmental impact and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Rockwell's decision to commit to the SBTi reflects the belief that sustainability and business performance go hand in hand.

Operating responsibly strengthens the business, and strong performance allows Rockwell to continue investing in sustainable practices, creating long-term value for its customers, company, and communities.

Rockwell committed to the SBTi in December 2023. The company's inventory and targets were submitted for validation in December 2025 and officially approved in April 2026.

"Achieving the SBTi validation demonstrates our commitment to transparency and credibility at a time when customers and investors are increasingly focused on sustainability," said Emmanuel Guilhamon, vice president, Sustainability, Rockwell Automation. "It positions us to lead responsibly while supporting long-term growth and contributing to a more sustainable future for our customers, our company, and our communities."

To learn more about Rockwell's sustainability efforts, read pages 42-61 of its 2025 Sustainability Report.

Find more stories and multimedia from Rockwell Automation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/rockwell-automation-strengthens-climate-commitment-with-science-based-1166922

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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