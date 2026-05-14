DLA Piper advised Grupo Cox (Cox), a leading Spanish multinational water and energy company, on the closing of its US$4.2 billion acquisition of Iberdrola's Mexico assets and related financing one of the energy sector's most significant cross-border transactions of 2025. The deal closed on the terms, timeline, and structure announced to the market last July, when Cox and Iberdrola first signed the agreement.

The landmark transaction incorporates a generation platform with 2,600 MW of installed operating capacity, a pipeline of approximately 12,000 MW of renewable projects at various stages of development, and the largest private power supplier in Mexico, with more than 25 percent market share, 20 TWh of commercialization, and 500-plus large corporate customers.

Cox secured bank financing totaling US$2.65 billion for the acquisition, structured as a syndicated facility with seven top-tier financial institutions (Citi, Barclays, BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Scotiabank, and Santander). The tranche not covered by bank financing was supplemented by capital contributed by Cox, together with financing from institutional investors such as Allianz Global Investors, Gramercy, and GMO.

The DLA Piper team, co-led by attorneys in the United States and Mexico, supported Cox across all workstreams of the transaction. This included corporate, regulatory, financing, and corporate governance matters, working in close coordination with the international lenders and investors that backed the transaction.

"The closing of this acquisition is a milestone for Cox and for the energy sector across the region," said Francisco J. Cerezo, Chair of the US-Latin America and Ibero-American practices, who co-led the deal team. "It has been a privilege for us to accompany Cox in a transaction of this complexity and scale, combining highly sophisticated regulatory, financial, and cross-border components. We are grateful for the trust placed in us by the Cox team and proud of the result achieved."

"This transaction reaffirms Mexico's strategic role as a long-term investment destination in the energy and water sectors," said Mauricio Valdespino, US-Latin America Practice Group Regional Co-Leader Corporate M&A and Private Equity, who co-led the M&A deal alongside Cerezo.

"Supporting Cox in the integration of a platform of this magnitude fully aligned with the country's public policy priorities has been an extraordinary opportunity for our team and reflects the depth of our practice across the region," said Edgar Romo, US-Latin America Practice Group Regional Co-Leader Finance, who co-led the financing transaction along with Rob da Silva Ashley, Global Co-Chair of the firm's Energy and Natural Resources sector.

In addition to Cerezo, Ashley (both Miami), Romo, and Valdespino (both Mexico City), the broader cross-border team of more than 75 attorneys included Partners Guillermo Aguayo, Roberto Ríos (both Mexico City), Joseline Rodriguez (Miami), Michael McGuinness, Amadeu Ribeiro, Jamie Knox, and Frank Mugabi (all New York). In Europe, the team was led by Yoko Takagi (Madrid) in collaboration with Richard Normington (London) and Xavier Guzman (Luxembourg).

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for 15 consecutive years, according to Mergermarket, and ranked as number one in VC, PE, and M&A in combined global deal volume, according to PitchBook

DLA Piper advises on all aspects of financing across borders, sectors, and financial products. The firm's lawyers advise issuers, underwriters, selling shareholders, sponsors, arrangers, lead managers, originators, dealers, trustees, and depositaries on a broad range of capital markets offerings, including equity, equity-linked and debt securities, structured and project financings, and securitizations.

DLA Piper's Latin America team offers full-service business legal counsel to domestic and multinational companies with interests in and operations throughout the region. Our integrated approach to serving clients combines local knowledge with the resources of the DLA Piper global platform. With more than 400 lawyers practicing throughout Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Puerto Rico, in addition to our US-based cross-border attorneys, our teams frequently work with our professionals throughout the LatAm region, the Iberian Peninsula, and around the globe. DLA Piper's global platform of 90+ offices in more than 40 countries enables us to serve all our clients' legal and business needs, whether they are based in Latin America or wish to do business there. For more information, visit Latin America DLA Piper.

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