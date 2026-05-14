Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) (the "Company") announces that it has elected to adopt semi-annual financial reporting in reliance on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily transition from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting semi-annual reporting, the Company intends to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting and to allocate additional time and resources toward advancing its business objectives.

The Company confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933, as it is a venture issuer with its securities listed on a recognized exchange, has annual revenues of less than $10 million, has a disclosure record of more than 12 months, and has filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents.

Pursuant to CBO 51-933, the Company has elected not to file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. The first interim period for which the Company will rely on the exemption is the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, for which the Company will not file interim financial statements or related MD&A. The Company's first semi-annual reporting period will be the six-month period ending June 30, 2026. The Company intends to continue reporting on a semi-annual basis, subject to the continued availability of CBO 51-933 and the Company remaining eligible thereunder.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and related MD&A, as well as interim financial statements and related MD&A for its six-month periods, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company will also continue to comply with its timely disclosure obligations under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold, silver and copper exploration and development in Mexico and Canada. For further details about the Company's projects, plans and results please visit the Company's website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, and commodity prices. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297500

Source: Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.