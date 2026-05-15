

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong will on Friday release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, GDP was up 2.9 percent on quarter and 5.9 percent on year.



Malaysia will provide Q1 data for GDP and current account. GDP is expected to climb 5.3 percent on year, down from 6.3 percent in the three months prior; the current account surplus in Q4 was MYR2.00 billion.



South Korea will see April figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were up 16.7 percent on year and exports jumped an annual 48.0 percent for a trade surplus of $23.77 billion.



Japan will release April numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.7 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.8 percent monthly increase and the 2.6 percent annual gain in March.



New Zealand will see April results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in March, the PMI score was 53.2.



Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed on Friday for Ascension Day.



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