

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Bright International Limited is recalling around 18,500 Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swings after receiving reports that the seat can come loose from the frame while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or even death.



These swings were only available at Costco Wholesale locations and online at Costco.com between February and March 2026, priced between $549 and $649. They come with a black metal frame, a fabric canopy, and a brown wicker-style padded seat.



So far, the company has had eight reports of the seats detaching, which led to injuries, including impacts to the head and arms.



If you have one of these patio swings, please stop using it right away and reach out to World Bright International Limited for a free repair kit, which includes replacement hooks and installation instructions.



For more information or to request a repair kit, visit the Agio Patio Swing Recall site or call 888-383-1932.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News