

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ZWILLING J.A. Henckels is recalling approximately 113,440 ENFINIGY electric kettles in the U.S. because the handles can loosen and detach, which could lead to hot water spilling and serious burns.



This recall includes the 1.5-liter ZWILLING ENFINIGY Electric Kettle and ZWILLING ENFINIGY Electric Kettle Pro, with model numbers 53101-200, 53101-201, and 53101-500 through 53101-504. These kettles were available in various colors, including black, silver, rose, gold, and white.



The company has received 163 reports of handles either loosening or separating, and within those, there have been five incidents of spills, including one report of a second-degree burn.



These kettles were sold at HomeGoods stores across the country and on Zwilling's website from December 2019 to February 2026, priced between $120 and $200.



Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled kettles right away and reach out to Zwilling for a full refund. More instructions can be found at ZWILLING Kettle Recall, where customers can show proof to confirm that their kettle has been rendered unusable.



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