

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Man Wah Holdings Limited (1999.HK) announced a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at HK$1.812 billion, or HK$0.4672 per share. This compares with HK$2.063 billion, or HK$0.5319 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to HK$16.429 billion from HK$16.903 billion last year.



Man Wah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: HK$1.812 Bln. vs. HK$2.063 Bln. last year. -EPS: HK$0.4672 vs. HK$0.5319 last year. -Revenue: HK$16.429 Bln vs. HK$16.903 Bln last year.



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