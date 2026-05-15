

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to 3-day lows of 1.6248 against the euro and 113.65 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6166 and 114.26, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slid to nearly a 2-week low of 0.7167 and an 8-day low of 0.9859, from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.7214 and 0.9901, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.66 against the euro, 112.00 against the yen, 0.70 against the greenback and 0.97 against the loonie.



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