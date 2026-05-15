

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 0.5864 against the U.S. dollar, from Thursday's closing value of 0.5903.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi slipped to 4-day lows of 92.99 and 1.9856 from yesterday's closing quotes of 93.49 and 1.9757, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 1.2233 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2222.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen, 2.02 against the euro and 1.23 against the aussie.



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