

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar rose to near 1-1/2-month highs of 1.1643 against the euro and 1.3352 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1662 and 1.3390, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the franc advanced to 158.59 and 0.7860 from Thursday's closing quotes of 158.38 and 0.7843, respectively.



The greenback climbed to a 1-month high of 1.3758 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3724.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.15 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound, 160.00 against the yen, 0.79 against the franc and 1.39 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News