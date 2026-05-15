

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's machine tool orders expanded at an accelerated pace in April amid both strong domestic and foreign demand, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed on Friday.



Machine tool orders jumped 45.1 percent year-on-year in April, following a 28.0 percent growth in the previous month. Moreover, this was the tenth successive monthly rise.



Domestic orders grew 43.4 percent from last year, and foreign demand was 45.7 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, machine tool orders fell 2.3 percent, reversing a 31.8 percent sharp growth in March.



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