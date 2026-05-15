

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's unemployment rate increased in the first quarter, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The jobless rate rose to 7.1 percent in the March quarter from 6.4 percent in the previous quarter. In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 8.6 percent.



There were 52,200 unemployed people in the country, compared to 47,100 in the previous quarter.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, climbed to 22.8 percent from 18.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Data showed that the employment rate edged down to 68.0 percent from 68.1 percent.



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