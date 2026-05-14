VCI Global Limited: VCI Global Launches Strategic Gold Treasury Program Integrating Physical Gold and Tether Gold

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company"), today announced the launch of its Strategic Gold Treasury Program, a long-term treasury framework and capital allocation initiative designed to integrate physical gold holdings and gold-linked digital reserve assets into the Company's broader treasury and platform strategy.

The program is positioned as part of the Company's broader initiative to enhance treasury optionality, strengthen balance sheet flexibility, and evaluate emerging reserve asset structures within the evolving real-world asset ("RWA") and digital asset landscape.

As part of the program, the Company intends to establish a diversified reserve structure comprising physical gold holdings and Tether Gold ("XAUT"), a gold-backed digital asset issued by Tether.

According to publicly available market data from CoinGecko, Tether is the issuer of USDT, which is widely reported to be the largest stablecoin by market capitalization and circulation. Tether Gold ("XAUT") is a gold-backed digital asset issued within the Tether ecosystem. Based on issuer disclosures and periodic attestation reports, XAUT is designed to represent ownership of physical gold held in custody arrangements backed by allocated gold reserves.

VCI Global believes that the convergence of traditional reserve assets and blockchain-based financial infrastructure represents an emerging area of institutional treasury evolution, particularly in the context of diversification, liquidity management, and alternative reserve frameworks.

The Strategic Gold Treasury Program is expected to serve as a foundational component of the Company's evolving treasury architecture. Implementation, if any, is expected to be phased and conditional, subject to market conditions, financing considerations, operational readiness, and applicable regulatory requirements.

In parallel, the Company may evaluate structured treasury and financing approaches leveraging reserve-linked assets as part of broader strategic initiatives, including potential exposure to gold-related opportunities, RWA infrastructure development, and long-duration capital deployment strategies.

Management Commentary

"The Strategic Gold Treasury Program reflects our continued focus on disciplined treasury management and long-term reserve diversification through a structured framework that may include both physical gold and gold-linked digital assets," said management. "We believe this approach may enhance balance sheet flexibility and support more resilient capital allocation over time, subject to market conditions, regulatory considerations, and internal approvals."

The Company emphasized that the program remains subject to treasury allocation decisions, financing availability, operational execution, regulatory considerations, and prevailing market conditions.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline.

The Company operates a platform-based model in which subsidiaries, affiliates, and portfolio companies plug into VCI Global's centralized AI, data, governance, and capital allocation systems, enabling faster execution, improved capital efficiency, and scalable growth across multiple industries.

VCI Global's platform centralizes AI-enabled execution, standardized KPI frameworks, financial and governance controls, and strategic capital allocation, while operating businesses focus on revenue generation, customer relationships, and local execution.

The Company maintains exposure across advisory, AI, and digital infrastructure, digital assets, energy, automotive, and consumer sectors, and continuously evaluates opportunities to scale, spin off, divest, or discontinue businesses based on performance, scalability, and return on capital.

VCI Global's platform-centric approach is designed to enhance productivity, improve IPO readiness, and unlock long-term value through disciplined growth and selective capital deployment.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

enquiries@v-capital.co

