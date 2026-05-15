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WKN: A2DHZ0 | ISIN: CA38149E1016 | Ticker-Symbol: BSR
Tradegate
15.05.26 | 11:30
0,980 Euro
-4,30 % -0,044
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0421,10811:50
0,9801,00811:30
PR Newswire
15.05.2026 02:53 Uhr
42 Leser
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GoldMining Inc.: GoldMining Announces 2026 Annual Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE: GLDG) (the "Company" or "GoldMining") is pleased to announce that shareholder voting at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 14, 2026, has resulted in the election of all of the directors listed as nominees in management's information circular dated March 23, 2026.

A quorum of 27.04% of the votes attached to the outstanding shares of the Company was present in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director. The results of such vote were as follows:

Director


Total Votes For

Total Votes

% of Votes For


Amir Adnani


25,742,480

28,029,762

91.84 %


David Garofalo


25,778,535

28,029,762

91.97 %


David Kong


27,691,503

28,029,762

98.79 %


Gloria Ballesta


27,505,798

28,029,761

98.13 %


Mario Bernardo Garnero


27,757,943

28,029,762

99.03 %


Anna Tudela


27,624,636

28,029,762

98.55 %


In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About GoldMining Inc.

The Company is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects and strategic investments in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru.

SOURCE GoldMining Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.