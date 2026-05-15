

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (NI7.F, 4612.T) said Friday that its first-quarter net attributable profit rose 44.3 percent from last year, helped by higher revenue. The company also provided an outlook for the year ahead.



The Japanese paints and coatings company said that net attributable profit rose to 51.52 billion yen, or 22.18 yen per share, in the first quarter, from 35.69 billion yen, or 15.20 yen per share, in the same period last year.



Revenue for the period climbed 20.8 percent to 490.28 billion yen from 405.72 billion yen in the year-ago quarter. Operating profit also rose to 70.95 billion yen from 49.73 billion yen in the prior-year quarter.



Looking ahead, the company also provided an outlook for fiscal 2026. It expects net attributable profit of 198.00 billion yen and basic earnings per share of 85.34 yen. Revenue is expected at 1.920 trillion yen.



On the Tokyo Exchange, 4612.T ended Friday's trading at 998.60 yen, up 0.87 percent.



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