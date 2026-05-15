

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Dentsu Group Inc. (DNTUF, 4324.T), a Japanese advertising and public relations holding company, on Friday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the previous year.



For the first quarter, profit attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 40.15 billion yen from 6.27 billion yen in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 154.05 yen versus 24.08 yen last year.



Underlying profit attributable to the owners of the parent surged to 19.58 billion yen from 16.54 billion yen in the previous year.



Underlying earnings per share were 75.43 yen versus 63.71 yen last year.



Operating profit increased to 64.96 billion yen from 25.43 billion yen in the same period a year ago.



Underlying operating profit jumped to 37.81 billion yen from 33.93 billion yen in the prior year.



Net revenue increased to 295.06 billion yen from 287.29 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2026 revenue of 1.49 trillion yen, representing an increase of 3.9% from the previous year, while net revenue is forecast to rise 2.7% to 1.23 trillion yen.



Underlying operating profit is expected to decline 3.6% to 166.30 billion yen, and operating profit is forecast at 152.6 billion yen for the full year 2026.



The company expects full-year 2026 underlying net profit attributable to owners of the parent to decline 8.9% to 85.2 billion yen, while profit attributable to owners of the parent is forecast at 69.7 billion yen, with basic earnings per share of 268.50 yen.



Dentsu Group closed trading 1.56% higher at JPY 3,035 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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