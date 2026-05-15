

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ebara Corporation (EAR.F), an industrial machinery manufacturer, on Friday reported higher first-quarter profit, mainly helped by growth in sales.



Profit before tax increased 16.7% to 26.940 billion yen from 23.086 billion yen last year.



Operating profit rose 18.4% to 26.749 billion yen from 22.601 billion yen a year earlier.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 18.322 billion yen or 40.09 yen per share from 15.789 billion yen or 34.15 yen per share last year.



Revenue grew 15.8% to 246.311 billion yen from 212.650 billion yen a year ago.



For the first half of fiscal 2026, Ebara expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to increase 6.9% to 33.5 billion yen or 73.37 yen per share. Revenue is expected to rise 6.5% to 478.0 billion yen.



For the full year, profit attributable to owners of the parent is projected to increase 29.8% to 99.5 billion yen or 217.91 yen per share. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.4% to 1.020 trillion yen.



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