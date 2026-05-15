Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Announces First Quarter 2026 Results and Highlights Operational Progress Toward Commercial Scale

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network company built around patented, AI-powered Arrive Points, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and provided an update on operational milestones, product development, and strategic progress.
The company will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review results, discuss recent developments, and answer investor questions.
"We continue to believe our most important metric right now is operational progress and milestone achievement," said Founder and CEO Dan O'Toole. "Over the last quarter, we strengthened our supply chain, advanced our software infrastructure, expanded internal development capabilities, progressed toward larger-scale deployment readiness, and continued building the foundation for long-term autonomous logistics infrastructure."
Recent Operational Highlights
During the quarter, Arrive AI:
Expanded and stabilized manufacturing operations through a new manufacturing partnership in India for the AP3, the company's current Arrive Point model.
Remained on track for an improved AP3 release in July, with broader availability expected beginning in October
Continued development of its next-generation APX platform
Advanced Arrive OS, the company's internally developed operating system and deployment software layer
Fully internalized software development operations to improve efficiency and reduce third-party costs
Continued preparations for a digital demonstration initiative planned for Texas later this year
Expanded its patent portfolio to 10 U.S. utility patents
Held its first Board meeting with newly appointed director Mike Fitz of T-Mobile for Business
Q1 2026 Financial Highlights
Revenue of approximately $14,925, consisting entirely of recurring subscription revenue
Net loss of approximately $6.4 million, compared to approximately $2 million in Q1 2025
Approximately $5.7 million in cash and $2.8 million in short-term investments at quarter end
Quarterly operating cash outflow of approximately $3 million, primarily related to team expansion and infrastructure development
The company also announced it recently reached a standstill agreement with Streeterville Capital that management believes will help reduce share price volatility associated with routine conversion activity while preserving capital flexibility moving forward. Under the standstill agreement, Streeterville Capital has agreed not to deliver any Purchase Notices through December 31, 2026, except on any trading day when the closing price of the Common Shares is at least 15% above the Nasdaq Minimum Price. Additional details will be included in a Form 8-K filing.
"As we continue executing, our focus remains straightforward: strengthen the platform, expand deployments, improve scalability, and maintain discipline on capital allocation, positioning Arrive AI for long-term growth within autonomous logistics," O'Toole added.
Earnings Call Details:
Title: Arrive AI Inc. Q1 2026 Earnings Call
Date: May 15, 2026
Time: 8:30 AM EDT (Live Event)
Duration: 60 minutes
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ovfitm5.
If you are an analyst and would like to join the call to ask questions, please contact Alliance IR at ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com.
A replay of the call will be available after the event on Arrive AI's website at arriveai.com/investor-relations.
Following opening remarks from Founder and CEO Dan O'Toole, portions of the prepared comments will be delivered using AI-assisted voice technology as part of the company's continued exploration of practical AI applications in business communications.
About Arrive AI
Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.
Media Contact
Kylie Conway
media@arriveai.com
Investor Relations Contact
Alliance Advisors IR
ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions.
These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's SEC filings, including risk factors, available at www.sec.gov.
Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.
ARRIVE AI INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,667,553
$
2,104,004
Investments at fair value
2,802,060
-
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
-
4,975
Prepaid expenses
280,102
189,878
Other current assets
12,325
12,325
Total current assets
8,762,040
2,311,182
OTHER ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
679,333
514,684
Right of use assets - operating leases
2,023,420
2,117,284
Patents, net of accumulated amortization of $3,120 and $2,603
271,580
272,097
Deferred offering costs
3,475,514
5,650,185
Other assets
279,187
65,633
Total other assets
6,729,034
8,619,883
TOTAL ASSETS
$
15,491,074
$
10,931,065
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
227,909
$
183,993
Accrued expenses
1,490,720
538,234
Operating lease liability
408,345
392,950
Derivative liabilities
1,440,000
1,460,000
Convertible note payable, net of discount and debt issuance costs of $4,507,852 and $350,794, and $3,379,447 and $240,896, respectively
7,681,354
4,144,657
Note payable
8,336
9,140
Total current liabilities
11,256,664
6,728,974
LONG TERM LIABILITIES
Operating lease liability
1,616,553
1,725,073
Note payables, net of current portion
-
1,418
Total long term liabilities
1,616,553
1,726,491
Total liabilities
12,873,217
8,455,465
Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 16)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.0002 par value, 200,000,000 authorized, 37,731,391 and 34,213,387 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
7,545
6,841
Additional paid-in capital
37,834,831
31,215,698
Deferred compensation
(107,334
)
-
Accumulated deficit
(35,117,185
)
(28,746,939
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,617,857
2,475,600
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
15,491,074
$
10,931,065
ARRIVE AI INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2025
REVENUE
$
14,925
$
-
OPERATING EXPENSES
General and administrative
4,210,066
1,894,981
Research and development
357,073
91,263
Sales and marketing
111,350
7,661
Total operating expenses
4,678,489
1,993,905
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Interest expense
(361,870
)
(1,175
)
Other income
177,789
16,915
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
1,129,769
-
Accretion of debt discount
(250,969
)
-
Loss on conversion of convertible notes payable
(2,345,613
)
-
Realized gain on investments
446,324
-
Unrealized loss on investments
(502,112
)
-
Total other income (expenses)
(1,706,682
)
15,740
NET LOSS BEFORE TAXES
(6,370,246
)
(1,978,165
)
PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES
-
-
NET LOSS
$
(6,370,246
)
$
(1,978,165
)
NET LOSS PER SHARE:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.07
)
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic and diluted
36,167,200
29,721,248
ARRIVE AI INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (Unaudited)
2026
2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(6,370,246
)
$
(1,978,165
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
Stock-based compensation
1,043,789
1,348,245
Depreciation and amortization
56,214
7,391
Credit loss expense
300
-
Operating lease liability - non-cash adjustment
739
-
Change in fair value of derivative liability
(1,129,769
)
-
Loss on conversion of convertible notes payable
2,345,613
-
Accretion of discount on convertible note payable
250,969
-
Accretion of issuance costs on convertible note payable
119,018
-
Realized gain on investments
(446,324
)
-
Unrealized loss on investments
502,112
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(Increase) decrease in
Accounts receivable
4,675
-
Prepaid expenses
(90,224
)
7,081
Other current assets
-
1,412
Other assets
(213,554
)
-
Increase (decrease) in
Accounts payable
43,916
(66,262
)
Accrued expenses
952,486
133,627
Net cash used in operating activities
(2,930,286
)
(546,671
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(220,346
)
(2,832
)
Proceeds from sales of investments
8,893,827
-
Purchase of investments
(11,751,675
)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,078,194
)
(2,832
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net
-
420,753
Taxes paid for shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock units
(25,749
)
-
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants, net
-
296,875
Repayments of note payables
(2,222
)
(2,075
)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable
10,000,000
-
Debt issuance costs
(400,000
)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
9,572,029
715,553
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
3,563,549
166,050
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
2,104,004
129,318
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$
5,667,553
$
295,368
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for:
Interest
$
1,064
$
321
Income taxes
$
-
$
-
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INFORMATION
Common stock issued as payment of offering costs
$
-
$
6,927,869
Common stock issued for deferred compensation
$
161,000
$
-
Common stock issued for conversion of convertible notes payable
$
6,468,903
$
-
Derivative liabilities reclassified as additional paid-in capital upon conversion of convertible notes payable
$
1,200,231
$
-
Deferred offering costs recognized as additional paid-in capital upon financing drawdown
$
2,174,671
$
-
SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-announces-first-quarter-2026-results-and-highlights-ope-1167300