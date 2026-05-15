Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Announces First Quarter 2026 Results and Highlights Operational Progress Toward Commercial Scale

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network company built around patented, AI-powered Arrive Points, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and provided an update on operational milestones, product development, and strategic progress.

The company will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review results, discuss recent developments, and answer investor questions.

"We continue to believe our most important metric right now is operational progress and milestone achievement," said Founder and CEO Dan O'Toole. "Over the last quarter, we strengthened our supply chain, advanced our software infrastructure, expanded internal development capabilities, progressed toward larger-scale deployment readiness, and continued building the foundation for long-term autonomous logistics infrastructure."

Recent Operational Highlights

During the quarter, Arrive AI:

Expanded and stabilized manufacturing operations through a new manufacturing partnership in India for the AP3, the company's current Arrive Point model.

Remained on track for an improved AP3 release in July, with broader availability expected beginning in October

Continued development of its next-generation APX platform

Advanced Arrive OS, the company's internally developed operating system and deployment software layer

Fully internalized software development operations to improve efficiency and reduce third-party costs

Continued preparations for a digital demonstration initiative planned for Texas later this year

Expanded its patent portfolio to 10 U.S. utility patents

Held its first Board meeting with newly appointed director Mike Fitz of T-Mobile for Business

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue of approximately $14,925, consisting entirely of recurring subscription revenue

Net loss of approximately $6.4 million, compared to approximately $2 million in Q1 2025

Approximately $5.7 million in cash and $2.8 million in short-term investments at quarter end

Quarterly operating cash outflow of approximately $3 million, primarily related to team expansion and infrastructure development

The company also announced it recently reached a standstill agreement with Streeterville Capital that management believes will help reduce share price volatility associated with routine conversion activity while preserving capital flexibility moving forward. Under the standstill agreement, Streeterville Capital has agreed not to deliver any Purchase Notices through December 31, 2026, except on any trading day when the closing price of the Common Shares is at least 15% above the Nasdaq Minimum Price. Additional details will be included in a Form 8-K filing.

"As we continue executing, our focus remains straightforward: strengthen the platform, expand deployments, improve scalability, and maintain discipline on capital allocation, positioning Arrive AI for long-term growth within autonomous logistics," O'Toole added.

Earnings Call Details:

Title: Arrive AI Inc. Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Date: May 15, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM EDT (Live Event)

Duration: 60 minutes

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ovfitm5 .

If you are an analyst and would like to join the call to ask questions, please contact Alliance IR at ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com .

A replay of the call will be available after the event on Arrive AI's website at arriveai.com/investor-relations.

Following opening remarks from Founder and CEO Dan O'Toole, portions of the prepared comments will be delivered using AI-assisted voice technology as part of the company's continued exploration of practical AI applications in business communications.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Media Contact

Kylie Conway

media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact

Alliance Advisors IR

ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions.

These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's SEC filings, including risk factors, available at www.sec.gov .

Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

ARRIVE AI INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,667,553 $ 2,104,004 Investments at fair value 2,802,060 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance - 4,975 Prepaid expenses 280,102 189,878 Other current assets 12,325 12,325 Total current assets 8,762,040 2,311,182 OTHER ASSETS Property and equipment, net 679,333 514,684 Right of use assets - operating leases 2,023,420 2,117,284 Patents, net of accumulated amortization of $3,120 and $2,603 271,580 272,097 Deferred offering costs 3,475,514 5,650,185 Other assets 279,187 65,633 Total other assets 6,729,034 8,619,883 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,491,074 $ 10,931,065 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 227,909 $ 183,993 Accrued expenses 1,490,720 538,234 Operating lease liability 408,345 392,950 Derivative liabilities 1,440,000 1,460,000 Convertible note payable, net of discount and debt issuance costs of $4,507,852 and $350,794, and $3,379,447 and $240,896, respectively 7,681,354 4,144,657 Note payable 8,336 9,140 Total current liabilities 11,256,664 6,728,974 LONG TERM LIABILITIES Operating lease liability 1,616,553 1,725,073 Note payables, net of current portion - 1,418 Total long term liabilities 1,616,553 1,726,491 Total liabilities 12,873,217 8,455,465 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 16) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.0002 par value, 200,000,000 authorized, 37,731,391 and 34,213,387 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025 7,545 6,841 Additional paid-in capital 37,834,831 31,215,698 Deferred compensation (107,334 ) - Accumulated deficit (35,117,185 ) (28,746,939 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,617,857 2,475,600 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 15,491,074 $ 10,931,065

ARRIVE AI INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 REVENUE $ 14,925 $ - OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 4,210,066 1,894,981 Research and development 357,073 91,263 Sales and marketing 111,350 7,661 Total operating expenses 4,678,489 1,993,905 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Interest expense (361,870 ) (1,175 ) Other income 177,789 16,915 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 1,129,769 - Accretion of debt discount (250,969 ) - Loss on conversion of convertible notes payable (2,345,613 ) - Realized gain on investments 446,324 - Unrealized loss on investments (502,112 ) - Total other income (expenses) (1,706,682 ) 15,740 NET LOSS BEFORE TAXES (6,370,246 ) (1,978,165 ) PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES - - NET LOSS $ (6,370,246 ) $ (1,978,165 ) NET LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.07 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic and diluted 36,167,200 29,721,248

ARRIVE AI INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (Unaudited)

2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (6,370,246 ) $ (1,978,165 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Stock-based compensation 1,043,789 1,348,245 Depreciation and amortization 56,214 7,391 Credit loss expense 300 - Operating lease liability - non-cash adjustment 739 - Change in fair value of derivative liability (1,129,769 ) - Loss on conversion of convertible notes payable 2,345,613 - Accretion of discount on convertible note payable 250,969 - Accretion of issuance costs on convertible note payable 119,018 - Realized gain on investments (446,324 ) - Unrealized loss on investments 502,112 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in Accounts receivable 4,675 - Prepaid expenses (90,224 ) 7,081 Other current assets - 1,412 Other assets (213,554 ) - Increase (decrease) in Accounts payable 43,916 (66,262 ) Accrued expenses 952,486 133,627 Net cash used in operating activities (2,930,286 ) (546,671 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (220,346 ) (2,832 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 8,893,827 - Purchase of investments (11,751,675 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (3,078,194 ) (2,832 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of common stock, net - 420,753 Taxes paid for shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock units (25,749 ) - Proceeds from the exercise of warrants, net - 296,875 Repayments of note payables (2,222 ) (2,075 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable 10,000,000 - Debt issuance costs (400,000 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 9,572,029 715,553 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 3,563,549 166,050 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,104,004 129,318 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 5,667,553 $ 295,368 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for: Interest $ 1,064 $ 321 Income taxes $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INFORMATION Common stock issued as payment of offering costs $ - $ 6,927,869 Common stock issued for deferred compensation $ 161,000 $ - Common stock issued for conversion of convertible notes payable $ 6,468,903 $ - Derivative liabilities reclassified as additional paid-in capital upon conversion of convertible notes payable $ 1,200,231 $ - Deferred offering costs recognized as additional paid-in capital upon financing drawdown $ 2,174,671 $ -

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

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