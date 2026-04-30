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WKN: A40ZNY | ISIN: US04272H2040 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.04.26 | 21:59
0,699 US-Dollar
-2,20 % -0,016
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARRIVE AI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARRIVE AI INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 23:02 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI to Highlight Growth Strategy and Autonomous Delivery Platform at Two New York Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network company building AI-powered last inch delivery infrastructure through secure, climate-assisted Arrive Points, today announced that Chief Strategy Officer, Neerav Shav, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in May 2026: the Market Movers Investor Summit and the D. Boral Capital Global Conference.

Market Movers Investor Summit

  • Date: May 4-5, 2026

  • Location: 48 Wall Street, New York City

  • Format: Company presentations, one-on-one meetings, fireside chats

  • Company Presentation: 5:20 pm ET, May 5, 2026

D. Boral Capital Global Conference

  • Date: May 7, 2026

  • Location: The Plaza Hotel, New York City

  • Format: one-on-one investor meetings

"Our momentum continues to increase as we transition from innovation to scaled deployment," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arrive AI. "These investor conferences provide an opportunity to highlight the growing demand for our secure, autonomous delivery infrastructure and how our platform is positioned to capture this demand across healthcare, logistics, and enterprise markets. We believe the foundation we have built positions Arrive AI to drive meaningful growth and long-term shareholder value."

Investors interested in meeting with Arrive AI management at either investor conference are encouraged to contact their representatives at the Market Movers Summit or D. Boral Capital Conference, as applicable, for additional information and scheduling details.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ: ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Media Contact:
Kylie Conway
media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Alliance Advisors IR
ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions.

These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/).

Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-to-highlight-growth-strategy-and-autonomous-delivery-pl-1162997

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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