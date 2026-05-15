Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Vext Science, Inc. (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) ("Vext" or the "Company") a U.S.-based cannabis operator with operations in Arizona and Ohio, today announced that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Services Agreement") with Zuanic & Associates ("Zuanic").

Pursuant to the Services Agreement, Zuanic will provide advisory, research and investor relations services to the Company over a twelve-month term, beginning on May 15, 2026, for a monthly cash fee not exceeding US$7,000. Such services may be delivered in a variety of different mediums through different platforms.

Zuanic is a financial consulting and research advisory firm with an address at 971 US Highway 202 N, Suite A, Branchburg, New Jersey 08876, USA and can be contacted via e-mail at pablo.zuanic@zuanicgroup.com or via telephone at 646-503-1687. Zuanic is arm's length to the Company.

For more details, visit Vext's investor website or contact the IR team at investors@vextscience.com.

About Vext Science, Inc.

Vext Science, Inc. is a U.S.-based cannabis operator with operations in Arizona and Ohio. Based out of Arizona, Vext owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, fully built-out manufacturing facilities as well as dispensaries in both Arizona and Ohio. The Company manufactures Vapen, one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands in Arizona. Its selection of award-winning products are created with Vext's in-house, high-quality flower and distributed across Arizona and Ohio. Vext's leadership team brings a proven track record of building and operating profitable multi-state operations. The Company's primary focus is to continue growing in its core states of Arizona and Ohio, bringing together cutting-edge science, manufacturing, and marketing to provide a reliable and valuable customer experience while generating shareholder value.

Vext Science, Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VEXT and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol VEXTF. Learn more at www.vextscience.com and connect with Vext on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Vext's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to the Services Agreement, including but not limited to the provision of investor relations activities thereunder and the extension thereof, and other statements regarding future developments and the business and operations of Vext, all of which are subject to the risk factors contained in Vext's continuous disclosure filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Vext has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; being engaged in activities currently considered illegal under U.S. Federal laws; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindered market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Because of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Vext disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Vext does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Vext Science, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297132

Source: VEXT Science, Inc.