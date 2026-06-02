Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Vext Science, Inc. (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) ("Vext" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based cannabis operator with operations in Arizona and Ohio, today announced that its Herbal Wellness Center dispensary in Fairfield, Ohio (the "Dispensary") has commenced operations and is now open to the public for both medical and adult-use sales. All currency references used in this news release are in U.S. currency unless otherwise noted.

The Dispensary is Vext's sixth operating dispensary in Ohio. The approximately 3,825-square-foot store is located in Fairfield, a northern suburb of Cincinnati, just off Route 4, a high-traffic commercial corridor. It sits adjacent to Jungle Jim's International Market, a major regional retail attraction, within a broader retail node that includes national retailers and a large fitness center, a setting that supports strong and consistent consumer traffic. The Company expects Fairfield to become a meaningful contributor to revenue and cash flow as it stabilizes.

Eric Offenberger, CEO of Vext commented, "Opening Fairfield is an important milestone in our disciplined retail build-out. We've secured a strong, high-visibility position there, next to one of the region's biggest retail draws. Our strategy in Ohio is straightforward and a continuation of our long-held playbook - open the right stores in the right locations, supply them from our own highly efficient cultivation operation, and convert that into cash. Every store we add makes the proven model stronger and brings us one step closer to the state's eight-store cap."

Vext's six Ohio dispensaries are supported by its Tier One cultivation and manufacturing facilities in Jackson, Ohio. A seventh dispensary, in Columbus, holds a dual-use provisional license, is under construction and is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2026. A third dual-use dispensary under the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control 10(B) program remains under evaluation, which would complete the Company's build-out to the state's eight-store cap.

For more details, visit Vext's investor website or contact the IR team at investors@vextscience.com.

About Vext Science, Inc.

Vext Science, Inc. is a U.S.-based cannabis operator with operations in Arizona and Ohio. Based out of Arizona, Vext owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, fully built-out manufacturing facilities as well as dispensaries in both Arizona and Ohio. The Company manufactures Vapen, one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands in Arizona. Its selection of award-winning products are created with Vext's in-house, high-quality flower and distributed across Arizona and Ohio. Vext's leadership team brings a proven track record of building and operating profitable multi-state operations. The Company's primary focus is to continue growing in its core states of Arizona and Ohio, bringing together cutting-edge science, manufacturing, and marketing to provide a reliable and valuable customer experience while generating shareholder value. Vext Science, Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VEXT and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol VEXTF. Learn more at www.vextscience.com and connect with Vext on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Vext's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, anticipate, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potentially, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding future developments and the business and operations of Vext, including but not limited to the Company's expansion in Ohio and the anticipated results therefrom, the expected performance and ramp of the Fairfield dispensary, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, and the development and opening of additional dispensaries in Ohio, including the Company's progress toward the state's eight-store license cap, all of which are subject to the risk factors contained in Vext's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The material assumptions underlying the foregoing forward-looking statements include, without limitation: receipt of applicable regulatory approvals in the ordinary course; no material adverse change in applicable laws, including Ohio cannabis laws; the ability of the Company to fund its operations and capital requirements, including the Columbus dispensary construction; no material construction delays or cost overruns with respect to the Columbus dispensary; and stable or improving consumer demand for cannabis in Ohio.

Although Vext has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; being engaged in activities currently considered illegal under U.S. Federal laws; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindered market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry; and regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Because of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Vext disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Vext does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Vext Science, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299745

Source: VEXT Science, Inc.