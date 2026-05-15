

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to more than 1-month lows of 0.8728 against the euro and 1.3329 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 0.8701 and 1.3394, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound dropped to nearly a 2-month low of 1.0477 and a 9-day low of 211.30 from early highs of 1.0505 and 212.11, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.88 against the euro, 1.31 against the greenback, 1.03 against the franc and 208.00 against the yen.



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