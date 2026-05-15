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WKN: A2PRFU | ISIN: NO0010861990 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6
Frankfurt
15.05.26 | 08:06
0,327 Euro
-27,20 % -0,122
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSAFE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSAFE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3630,46414:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 13:12 Uhr
47 Leser
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Prosafe SE: Safe Caledonia contract signed with Ithaca Energy

15 May 2026 - Reference is made to press release dated 18 December 2025 where Prosafe announced the award of a Letter of Intent from Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited. Prosafe now advises that the contract has been signed, and that the Safe Caledonia will provide accommodation support for Ithaca Energy at the Captain field in the UK sector of the North Sea for a firm period of 6 months commencing Q2 2027 with up to 3 months of options.

The total value of the contract is approximately USD 30 million to USD 44 million depending on options.

Reese McNeel, CEO of Prosafe says:?"It is a great pleasure to continue our strong relationship with Ithaca by chartering the Safe Caledonia in 2027 to support the important work at the Captain facility. We are confident that both vessel and crew will once again deliver class leading gangway connection throughout the contract."

For further information, please contact:
Reese McNeel, CEO
Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Halvdan Kielland, CFO, on 15 May 2026, at approx. 13:05 CEST.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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