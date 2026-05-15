Our Bond, Inc.: Bond Provides Business Update and Reports 2026 First Quarter Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. ("Bond") (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world's first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the first quarter of 2026 ended March 31, 2026.

Business Highlights

Strong Enterprise Demand: Continued strong demand from enterprise customers, with deployments expanding across retail, telecommunications, financial services, pharmaceuticals and multinational organizations.

Continued strong demand from enterprise customers, with deployments expanding across retail, telecommunications, financial services, pharmaceuticals and multinational organizations. Global Expansion: Expanded global footprint, with operations now spanning multiple regions, countries and languages.

Expanded global footprint, with operations now spanning multiple regions, countries and languages. Multi-Channel Growth Strategy: Continued execution of Bond's multi-channel go-to-market strategy across enterprise, consumer and government channels, including new city-level partnerships.

Continued execution of Bond's multi-channel go-to-market strategy across enterprise, consumer and government channels, including new city-level partnerships. Increased Market Visibility Following Nasdaq Listing: Experienced increased engagement from enterprises, partners and prospective customers following the Company's Nasdaq listing, contributing to a growing pipeline of opportunities.





"Following our Nasdaq listing, which marked an important milestone for the Company, we continued to execute on our growth strategy during the quarter by expanding engagement with enterprises, strategic partners and prospective customers. We believe the increased visibility associated with becoming a public company is helping to support broader awareness of Bond's platform and services, while contributing to continued development of our pipeline and growth opportunities across our target markets," said Doron Kempel, Founder and CEO of Bond.

"During the quarter, we continued to build momentum across the business through new enterprise deployments, deeper expansion within existing customer relationships and continued international growth. We also advanced our multi-channel go-to-market strategy across enterprise, consumer and government channels, including expanding city-level partnerships designed to increase access to Bond's preventative personal security solutions while raising awareness of the category more broadly."

"As we continue to build on this foundation, we plan to further invest in our sales and marketing initiatives throughout the year to expand enterprise outreach, increase brand visibility and accelerate customer acquisition efforts globally. We believe these investments, combined with the operational momentum we achieved during the quarter, position us well to support broader adoption and long-term scalable growth."



"We believe our differentiated platform, growing enterprise relationships, expanding go-to-market capabilities and increased visibility as a public company position us to capitalize on what we view as a large and significantly underpenetrated global market opportunity."

"Importantly, no insiders have sold shares since becoming a public company, reflecting management's long-term conviction in the business and alignment with shareholders. In addition, as a further demonstration of my confidence in Bond's future prospects and long-term opportunity, I intend to increase my personal ownership in the company through open market share purchases."

"Based on the momentum we are seeing across the business today, we believe we are well positioned to continue driving sustained growth, expand shareholder value and execute against the significant opportunities ahead," concluded Mr. Kempel.

2026 First Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue increased by $98,000 or approximately 4.36% to $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to approximately $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. This increase reflects continued demand for our security services and modest growth in our customer base during the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

Operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026, were approximately $6.4 million compared to approximately $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of approximately $4.6 million. The increase in operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025, was primarily attributable to non-recurring costs associated with the Company's transition to and operation as a public company following the completion of its public listing on February 4, 2026.

Net loss was approximately $6.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to a net loss of approximately $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents were $3.8 million as of March 31, 2026.





About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City - with command centers around the world - that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. TG-17, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

OBAI@crescendo-ir.com