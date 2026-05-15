

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump says China has agreed to buy oil from the United States amid disruptions in oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz.



'We're going to start sending Chinese ships to Texas and to Louisiana and to Alaska,' he said in an interview with Fox News ahead of concluding his state visit to China.



'It's the one thing they really need - energy. We have unlimited energy,' the president told Fox News' Sean Hannity.



Trump said that during talks, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping expressed his interest to get the Strait of Hormuz opened as China being a major buyer of Iranian oil.



'He said they buy a lot of their oil there, and they'd like to keep doing that. He'd like to see Hormuz Strait open.'



Trump said Xi had offered support in the process of reaching an agreement with Iran to open the key energy route.



'Anybody that buys that much oil has obviously got some kind of relationship with them, but he said 'I would love to be of help, if I can be of any help whatsoever.' He'd like to see the Hormuz Strait open'.



He added that China is 'going to be buying a lot of our farm products.'



However, Trump's comments appeared not to help ease concerns in the global oil market.



Brent crude oil is inching towards the $110 mark Friday, on track for a weekly gain of about 10 percent, while the US-made WTI traded above $105 per barrel.



The bilateral discussions on trade relations were 'better than last time', according to Trump.



'China is going to invest hundreds of billions of dollars' with American companies, Trump said.



He described the final round of talks as 'very successful, world-renowned, and unforgettable.'



Trump departed Beijing for the United States in the early hours of Friday after three-day state visit.



Trade, oil, Iran and Taiwan were among the topics discussed over two days of meetings, but no major agreements were announced, preliminary reports say.



Chinese foreign ministry did not respond to Trump's claim that Xi Jinping ordered production of 200 Boeing jets.



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