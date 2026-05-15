

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States announced that in partnership with Venezuela and the United Kingdom and with technical support from the International Atomic Energy Agency, it has successfully removed excess highly enriched uranium from Venezuela's shuttered RV-1 research reactor.



The RV-1 was the country's first and only nuclear reactor, originally built for peaceful scientific research and later repurposed for gamma-ray sterilization of medical supplies, food, and other materials. The U.S. State Department said that with the expertise of its Bureau of Arms Control and Nonproliferation and the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration, the U.S. achieved this key nuclear security milestone in a matter of months, and more than two years faster than originally planned.



In late April, Venezuela packaged and prepared for transportation HEU from its RV-1 research reactor that was supplied to Venezuela as part of the United States' Atoms for Peace program. The material was transported by the United Kingdom and arrived safely at the Savannah River Site in Aiken, South Carolina, in early May for disposition. NNSA has so far successfully removed or confirmed the disposition of more than 7,340 kilograms of weapons-usable nuclear material.



IAEA played a critical role in this operation, providing technical expertise and serving as observers throughout the removal process. This mission continues to support the IAEA's proven track record of working with the United States and other member states to reduce nuclear risks globally, the State Department said.



'By leading the removal of dangerous nuclear material from Venezuela, the United States is safer and has strengthened nuclear security worldwide,' it added.



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