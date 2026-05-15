Perth, West Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) (the Company) advises that in accordance with Listing Rule 3.16.1, Mr. Mauro Piccini of Mirador Corporate has been appointed as Company Secretary, effective immediately.

Mr Piccini specialises in corporate advisory, company secretarial and financial management services. He is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Governance Institute of Australia. Prior to his role as Corporate Advisor at Mirador Corporate, Mr. Piccini worked in assurance services at EY Perth and spent seven years at ASX, where he gained extensive experience across public-listed and unlisted company secretarial, administrative, and corporate governance matters.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 12.6, Mr Mauro Piccini will be the person responsible for communications with ASX in relation to Listing Rule matters.

The Company also advises that Ms. Hannah Cabatit has resigned as Company Secretary, effective immediately. The Board thanks Ms. Cabatit for her contribution to the Company and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297624

Source: Besra Gold Inc.