Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Eric Sprott announces that on May 14, 2026, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, acquired 8,500,500 common shares (Shares) of Honey Badger Silver Inc. over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 5.5% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at an average price of $0.72 per share for aggregate consideration of $6,120,360.00.

Prior to the acquisition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 4,278,195 Shares and 3,333,333 Share purchase warrants (Warrants), representing approximately 2.7% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 4.8% of the outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such Warrants. In addition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 5,000,000 subscription receipts (Subscription Receipts) of Honey Badger Silver that were acquired on April 15, 2025 through a private placement. Each Subscription Receipt will automatically convert into one Unit of Honey Badger Silver if certain escrow release conditions are satisfied on or before June 15, 2026. (See Honey Badger Silver's press release dated April 15, 2026). Each Unit consists of one Share and one Warrant. As a result of the acquisition of Shares on May 14, 2026, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 12,778,695 Shares and 3,333,333 Warrants, representing approximately 8.2% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 10.1% of the outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such Warrants. The acquisition resulted in an increase in holdings to above 10% of the outstanding Shares and therefore, requires the filing of an early warning report.

Assuming the conversion of the Subscription Receipts, Mr. Sprott will own 17,778,695 Shares and 8,333,333 Warrants, representing approximately 7.8% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 11.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297625

Source: Eric Sprott