Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Entsteht hier gerade der nächste AI-Infrastruktur-Highflyer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859034 | ISIN: US1266501006 | Ticker-Symbol: CVS
Tradegate
15.05.26 | 16:14
84,00 Euro
+1,23 % +1,02
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,0684,1216:17
84,0284,1216:17
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CVS Health's Annual Impact in Rhode Island

Originally published in the CVS Health National Economic Impact Report

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / With more than 9,000 locations and 300,000 employees, CVS Health is a driving force in the American economy, delivering $474 billion in economic impact nationwide.

As one of the country's largest private employers, we're making health care more affordable and accessible for you and your family.

Discover how our economic footprint benefits communities across the U.S: creating jobs, fueling local investments and generating tax revenue that supports schools, emergency services, infrastructure and more.

With 84 locations, CVS Health is bringing high-quality and affordable care to Rhode Island communities, improving people's health and driving economic growth.

$3.4B in annual economic impact
CVS Health's operations in Rhode Island generated an economic impact of $3.4B in FY24. This includes a direct impact of $1.5B, $564.9M indirect and $1.3B induced.

Source: Parker Strategy Group using data from CVS Health in IMPLAN

With multiple locations and prescription delivery services, CVS Health proudly serves patients and communities throughout Rhode Island.

Supporting and Sustaining Jobs

Overall, CVS Health supported 17,925 jobs in Rhode Island in FY24 (9,047 direct employees, 2,594 indirect and 6,284 induced).

Source: Parker Strategy Group using data from CVS Health in IMPLAN

Generating $1.4 Billion in Labor Income

CVS Health generated $1.4B in total labor income in Rhode Island ($834.6M direct, $176.8M indirect and $425.9M induced) in FY24.

Giving Back to the Community

  • $3.3 Million in Community Support

  • 5,383 Volunteer Hours

Source: CVS Health, 2024 Data

To learn more, Download national report and Explore impact by state

Methodology

The study is a snapshot of economic impact as of December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted. Data used to complete the economic analysis was provided by CVS Health. Data supplied included operating expenditures, capital spending, pay and benefits, direct taxes paid and total employees. The colleague data used in the analysis of the report represents the sum total of all colleagues who were in the state at any time in 2024. Average number of CVS Health colleagues reflects a point-in-time estimate in 2024. Primary and secondary data was used to complete the input-output models in IMPLAN. Additional jobs include indirect employment created as a result of CVS Health's economic impact and induced employment as a result of household spending by CVS Health employees and employees of vendors. The CVS Health colleague and location data is as of January 1, 2025. Patient counts are not unique across mail, retail and specialty pharmacy. Numbers in this report are subject to rounding.

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CVS Health
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health%e2%80%99s-annual-impact-in-rhode-island-1167345

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.