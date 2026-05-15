Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

LEI: 213800NN4ZKX2LGIGQ40

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 14 May 2026 was 801.02p (cum income) Ex-dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

15 May 2026