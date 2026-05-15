

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry across 18 new states in the U.S. have sickened 150 more people.



With this, the total count of infections rose to to 184, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. This includes 53 hospitalizations and one death in a person from Washington state.



Over a quarter of the people sickened in these outbreaks are children under 5 years old.



Investigators are tracking three multi-state outbreaks of Salmonella linked to backyard poultry.



The largest outbreak in this investigation has an unusually high number of people reporting contact with ducks.



These outbreak strains have been linked to five hatcheries.



CDC said it is working with state partners to notify the hatcheries of these links to educate new poultry owners and control the spread of Salmonella at hatcheries.



CDC has advised people to wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds after touching birds, their supplies, or collecting eggs.



'Use a pair of dedicated shoes or boots for your coop and don't wear them inside your house. Keep birds and supplies outside the house to prevent spreading germs inside,' the agency said in a press release.



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