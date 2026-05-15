Hexagon Purus ASA: Key information relating to change of ISIN

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Hexagon Purus ASA (the "Company") on 24 April 2026, regarding the Company's annual general meeting resolving a reverse share split of the Company's shares. Key information related to the ISIN change is set out below:

Issuer: Hexagon Purus ASA

Previous ISIN: NO0010904923

New ISIN: NO0013751966

Date of ISIN change: 18 May 2026

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.